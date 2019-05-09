Bucket collection fundraiser for former Cork star on Sunday outside Pairc Ui Chaoimh

Premier supporters will have the chance to lend a hand so please give what you can on your way in or out of Pairc Ui Chaoimh on Sunday.

Aghada GAA Club in East Cork and the ‘Friends of Kieran’ Fundraising Committee (see www.friendsofkieran.com for more detail) will be holding a bucket collection in and around Pairc Ui Chaoimh on Sunday next, with the permission of Munster Council, in a bid to raise funds for the ongoing treatment of former Cork defender Kieran O'Connor.

The former Cork footballer, who won the Sam Maguire Cup in 2010, has Ewing’s Sarcoma, a rare form of bone cancer and has already lost a leg as a result of the disease. Just when he felt he was getting right again after extensive treatment, he suffered severe back pain, and his cancer free diagnosis went out the window. Now, Kieran faces a major fight and the call for help has been heard right across the GAA community.

Kieran O'Connor - needs you support.

A public 5km walk based in Aghada GAA grounds where an amazing crowd of over 4,000 people turn up to show their love and support for Kieran and his family, gave him a great lift. Kieran himself was there, and mingled happily with the crowd. Now it is working both ways. Kieran’s spirit is again lifting his family, friends, club and community. But he is also being lifted by the incredible shows of support he has been receiving. Along with financial support, the well wishes, prayers, words of admiration, praise and love heaped upon him is truly moving.

The GAA family countywide and beyond lead a monumental charge of support. For the next few weeks all Aghada teams – adult, juvenile, camogie and ladies football could not play a game without their opponents presenting donations to the fund straight after the final whistle. It is unbelievable and heart warming to witness the GAA family rallying together. The support comes from all areas of the country and not just from the GAA world. From groups and organisations and from individuals. And it comes in all shapes and sizes.

Kieran faced the might of the blue and gold on many occasions and now Premier supporters will have the chance to lend a hand too. Please give what you can on your way in or out of Pairc Ui Chaoimh on Sunday. After all, Kieran has given us all a lot through his donning of the red and white jersey to take to the battle.

His battle is greater than ever now, but you can help.

Please do.