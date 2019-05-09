Is Saturday's FAI Cup final going ahead or not?

Tipperary Town side St. Michael’s AFC are today (Thursday) still not fully aware if this Saturday’s FAI Junior Cup final will go ahead or not. Latest indications are, as we await confirmation from the FAI, that the Final will NOT now go ahead as planned.

The final is fixed for Saturday evening at 5 pm at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, between St Michael’s and Dublin side Sheriff FC, but beaten semi-finalists Aisling Annacotty of Limerick have lodged two objections with the FAI.

Aisling Annacotty are objecting in relation to player registration on the Sherriff YC teamsheet from their semi-final last Sunday when they defeated the Limerick side by 1-0. With little time to arrange a hearing, it is believed that the blue riband event of the Junior soccer calendar could be postponed to another date.

Objections and appeals have marred this season's competition with both Aisling Annacotty and Regional's quarter final wins over Westport and Sheriff YC, respectively, both having been appealed to the FAI. Aisling won their appeal, while Regional were removed from the tournament to be replaced by the Dublin kingpins.

St Michael’s AFC who defeated Donegal side Glengad United in their semi-final will be trying to stay focused on the job in hand but the uncertainty around off-field arrangements such as transport and other bookings remains very much up in the air at this late stage.

Having already won the Munster Champions Cup and the Tipperary Premier League, Tipperary soccer kingpins St Michael's are bidding for an unprecedented five trophies as the 2018/2019 soccer season comes to a conclusion.