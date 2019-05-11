The excitement is building as the Tipperary camogie team prepares to launch their championship campaign

The excitement is building in the Premier County today as the Tipperary senior camogie team prepares to launch their championship campaign against Waterford - The Ragg Camogie Grounds will host a provincial semi-final between the sides on Saturday, May 11 (7.15pm). On the opposite side of the draw Limerick and Cork collide; the Munster final is scheduled to take place on Saturday, May 15. And, the following Tipperary team has been named by manager Bill Mullaney for this evening’s key fixture.

The Tipperary team will line out as follows:

Caoimhe Bourke

Julieanne Bourke

Gemma Grace

Emer Loughman

Clodagh Quirke

Karen Kennedy

Aoife McGrath

Megan Ryan

Mary Ryan

Orla O’Dwyer

Cáit Devane

Ereena Fryday

Nicole Walsh

Niamh Treacy

Miriam Campion

Tipp will launch their All-Ireland championship campaign in June at home to Waterford followed by trips to Cork and Clare, a home game against Dublin and finally a clash with Meath (away).

Meanwhile the Tipperary intermediate team will take on Cork in the Munster final on Saturday, May 18 in Kilmallock (throw-in 7.15pm).

FURTHER READING

To keep up to date with all the sporting news in Tipperary please click here - to follow the Tipperary Star sports team on twitter please click here - to follow sports editor Brian McDonnell on Twitter please click here. Alternatively, you can also like the Tipperary Star on Facebook.