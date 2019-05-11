LADIES FOOTBALL
Tipperary ladies football team named ahead of the attractive double header at Semple Stadium on Saturday evening
Tipperary inter-county stars Aishling Moloney and Samantha Lambert
Fans of Gaelic football in Tipperary are in for a real treat on Saturday, May 11 when Semple Stadium, Thurles hosts an attractive double header - at 5pm the Premier County’s ladies football team will take on Limerick in the Munster intermediate championship before Liam Kearns’ men also take on the Shannonsiders in the quarter-finals of the Munster Senior Football Championship at 7pm. And, the ladies football team has been named to face Limerick.
The Tipperary ladies football team will line out as follows:
1 Lauren Fitzpatrick (Ballymacarbry, Waterford)
2 Lucy Spillane (Fethard)
3 Samantha Lambert (Ardfinnan)
4 Emma Cronin (Moyle Rovers)
5 Bríd Condon (Aherlow)
6 Maria Curley (Templemore)
7 Caitlin Kennedy (Aherlow)
8 Anna Rose Kennedy (Aherlow)
9 Aisling McCarthy (Cahir)
10 Róisín Daly (Moyne-Templetuohy)
11 Aishling Moloney (Cahir)
12 Caoimhe Condon (Brian Ború’s)
13 Courtney Lonergan (Clonmel Commercials)
14 Anna Carey (Clonmel Commercials)
15 Ava Fennessy (Clonmel Commercials)
