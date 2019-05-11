Tipperary ladies football team named ahead of the attractive double header at Semple Stadium on Saturday evening

Fans of Gaelic football in Tipperary are in for a real treat on Saturday, May 11 when Semple Stadium, Thurles hosts an attractive double header - at 5pm the Premier County’s ladies football team will take on Limerick in the Munster intermediate championship before Liam Kearns’ men also take on the Shannonsiders in the quarter-finals of the Munster Senior Football Championship at 7pm. And, the ladies football team has been named to face Limerick.