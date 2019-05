Manager Paul Collins has named the Tipperary minor hurling team to face Cork at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Sunday

Tipperary will launch their Electric Ireland Munster Minor Hurling Championship campaign against Cork at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Sunday, May 12 (throw-in 2pm) and team manager Paul Collins has named his starting team to face the Rebels.

And, the Tipperary minor team reads as follows:

1. Shane Gleeson (Kiladangan)

2. Sam Loughran (Ballina)

3. Gearóid Ryan (Cappawhite)

4. Jamie Duncan (Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams)

5. Ed Connolly (Loughmore-Castleiney)

6. Michael Corcoran (Silvermines)

7. Conor O'Dwyer (Cashel King Cormacs)

8. Ryan Walsh (Fethard)

9. Ciarán McCormack (Loughmore-Castleiney)

10. Cathal Deely (St Mary's Clonmel)

11. John Campion (Drom & Inch, captain)

12. Jack Leamy (Golden-Kilfeacle)

13. Colm Fogarty (Lorrha-Dorrha)

14. Conor McKelvey (Silvermines)

15. Darragh Stakelum (Durlas Óg)

Subs:

16. Páidí Williams (Kilruane MacDonagh’s)

17. Darragh Brennan (Skeheenarinky)

18. Tony Cahill (Drom & Inch)

19. Stephen Ferncombe (Clonoulty-Rossmore)

20. Ben Loughman (Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams)

21. Eoin Marnane (Golden-Kilfeacle)

22. Matthew Power (Ballina)

23. Conor Ryan (Borrisokane)

24. Luke Shanahan (Upperchurch-Drombane)

