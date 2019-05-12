Rampant Cork destroy Tipp in second half bitz

The management will have a huge task to lift the players for next weeks clash with Waterford

Cork 2-27

Tipperary 1-18

Tipperary's minor hurlers were comprehensively defeated by a rampant Cork side in the Electric Ireland Munster minor hurling first round at Pairc Ui Chaoimh after a blistering third quarter from the home side.

This was a chastening lesson for the Tipperary lads, who, to be fair to them, battled right to the end despite the sizeable gap between them.

Tipp, who played wind assisted in the first half, had hurled well enough after a slow start, mixing it with the hosts and giving them plenty to think about. However, they were rocked by two first half goals which resulted in The Rebels leading by 2-8 to 0-11, both goals coming from full forward Jack Cahalane in the 11th and 27th minutes.

The goals had a big affect on the game with Tipp having worked hard to get back into the play after Corks first one. Indeed, there was just a point in it when Cahalane struck for the second Cork goal - a pity from a Tipp perspective with Jack Leamy having hit 0-6 in the half and Colm Fogarty 0-3 from play.

Within seven minutes of the restart, Cork has re-established the two goal advantage and from that point onwards, there was only going to be one winner. The Cork forward line were rampant in the second half and they were to outscore Tipperary by 0-19 to 1-6 with the Tipp goal coming from Colm Fogarty in the 18th minute.

Tipperary must rally the troops now ahead on next Sunday's clash with Waterford, but it won't be easy considering the result this afternoon in Cork.