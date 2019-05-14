Sharpshooter: ace photographer Eamonn McGee captures the moment when Tipperary hurling came back with a bang

Sharpshooter: ace photographer Eamonn McGee captured the moment beautifully at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Sunday when team captain Séamus Callanan celebrated his blistering early goal and duly set the tone for a determined Premier County performance against the Rebels.

Tipperary re-discovered their best championship form with a real bang on Sunday when the Premier County dismissed Cork at Páirc Uí Chaoimh (2-28 to 1-24) in the opening round of the Munster Senior Hurling Championship, but now the focus must turn to the challenge presented by the Déise.

On Sunday, May 19 Liam Sheedy's men will host Waterford in the second round of the Munster Senior Hurling Championship at Semple Stadium, Thurles (2pm) - the minors will also take on the Déise (12 noon) on Sunday at the same venue.

Considering the reaction to the senior performance against Cork (eleven different players got on the score sheet while Tipperary scored 2-24 from play) there is now a very obvious hole which everyone in the Premier County could fall into: complacency.

So, the call is going out to all blue and gold supporters to make their way to Thurles on Sunday and ensure that Páraic Fanning's men face an absolute cauldron - Waterford lost their opening game to Clare (0-22 to 1-20), but post a very real threat to Tipperary.

