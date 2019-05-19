Walls of Fethard 4-Miler for Children's Ward at South Tipperary General

Once again, this year on Thursday, May 23, Fethard Athletic Club will bring Road racing to our historic town and countryside in the form of the now famous ‘Walls of Fethard’ – 4 Mile Road Race. This event is one of the few road races that run through the streets of a town or city in Ireland and gives free enjoyment to the inhabitants for over an hour period.

For twenty years or so, we have received excellent support from our loyal friends and businesses in the town and surrounding areas for this event, for which we are more than grateful. Once again, I call on your loyalty and generosity by way of sponsorship, be it cash, spot prize, voucher or whatever you feel suitable.

This year all the proceeds will be donated to the Children’s Ward in the South Tipperary General Hospital in Clonmel. In previous years, Fethard A.C. has held a Santa Run at Christmas time to support the Children’s Ward, but due to dates and permit issues, this is not possible this year. To date, we have forwarded €3,500 to the Hospital and hopefully this year we will further add to that amount with your help and ours.

Thanking you in anticipation of a fruitful reply, yours in sport, Race Director Miceál McCormack, Hon Sec. Fethard A.C. Tel: 087 4032896.