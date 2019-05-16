Munster intermediate camogie final now switched to Charleville as Tipperary prepare to face Cork in the decider

Please note that the Munster Intermediate Camogie Championship final between Tipperary and Cork will now take place in Charleville on Saturday, May 18 (7.15pm). And, the Premier County will face into the decider against the Rebels in confident mood since Bill Mullaney’s team recently out-smarted, out-hurled and out-worked Kilkenny in the Littlewood’s Ireland National Camogie League division two final played at Banagher in County Offaly (0-14 to 0-8).

The Tipperary management team is led by manager Bill Mullaney (Newport-Ballinahinch) and also features selectors Niamh Lillis (Drom & Inch), Dinny Ferncombe (Holycross-Ballycahill), Carmel Bradshaw (Ballina), Eddie Costello (Drom & Inch) and Cian Treacy (Thurles Sarsfields). Paddy Quinlan is responsible for the strength and conditioning of the side.

In the division two league final the Tipperary team read as follows: Sarah Quigley (Nenagh Éire Óg), Beth Ryan (Knockavilla Kickhams), Christina Brennan (Drom & Inch), Ciara Ryan (Silvermines), Claire Stakelum (Holycross-Ballycahill), Sabrina Larkin (Shannon Rovers, captain), Emma Carey (Thurles Sarsfields), Shauna Quirke (Toomevara), Niamh Treacy (Drom & Inch), Áine O’Dwyer (Cashel), Jenny Grace (Burgess-Duharra), Nicola Loughnane (Thurles Sarsfields), Sarah Delaney (Boherlahan-Dualla), Andrea Loughnane (Thurles Sarsfields), Ciara McKeogh (Burgess-Duharra). Subs used: Joanne Ryan (Drom & Inch), Sinéad Meagher (Kiladangan), Aoife McLoughney (Shannon Rovers).

Bill Mullaney’s senior team thundered to an impressive 18-point Munster Senior Camogie Championship semi-final win over Waterford at The Ragg Camogie Grounds on Saturday, May 11. And, as a result of that performance Tipperary camogie now finds itself preparing for the senior decider on May 25 against Cork. Tipperary will launch their All-Ireland senior championship campaign in June at home to Waterford followed by trips to Cork and Clare, a home game against Dublin and finally a clash with Meath (away).

The Tipperary team which beat Waterford in the senior semi-final read as follows: Caoimhe Bourke (Drom & Inch), Julieanne Bourke (Borris-Ileigh), Gemma Grace (Burgess-Duharra), Eimear Loughman (Clonoulty-Rossmore), Clodagh Quirke (Clonoulty- Rossmore, captain), Karen Kennedy (Thurles Sarsfields), Aoife McGrath (Drom & Inch), Megan Ryan (Borris-Ileigh), Mary Ryan (Moneygall), Orla O’Dwyer (Cashel), Cáit Devane (Clonoulty-Rossmore), Ereena Fryday (Knockavilla Kickhams), Nicole Walsh (Borris-Ileigh), Niamh Treacy (Drom & Inch), Miriam Campion (Drom & Inch). Subs: Eibhlís McDonald (Éire Óg Annacarty), Grace O’Brien (Nenagh Éire Óg), Laura Loughnane (Thurles Sarsfields) and Caroline Mullaney (Newport-Ballinahinch). Remaining panel members: Aoife Butler (Éire Óg Annacarty), Caoimhe Maher (Burgess-Duharra), Jean Kelly (Éire Óg Annacarty), Casey Hennessy (Clonoulty-Rossmore), Andrea Loughnane (Thurles Sarsfields) and Ciara McKeogh (Burgess-Duharra).

