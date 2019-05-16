Video: Eoin Kelly appeals to supporters to “roar us to victory” as Déise pose a real threat to Tipperary

The Tipperary County Board has released a video featuring Mullinahone legend Eoin Kelly ahead of the Munster Senior Hurling Championship clash with Waterford at Semple Stadium, Thurles on Sunday, May 19. In the video the former Premier County captain explains the impact that supporters can have on the players while Eoin Kelly also appeals to the people of Tipperary to “roar us to victory”.

All roads lead to Thurles this Sunday, the Tipp minors & seniors would really appreciate large support and to hear the roars from the stand will be so important again v Waterford in Round 2 of @MunsterGAA Hurling Championship #ourcountyourteams

Tickets https://t.co/7AKGgkQL9x pic.twitter.com/fQ9JJbZvNh — Tipperary GAA (@TipperaryGAA) May 16, 2019

Tipperary re-discovered their best championship form with a bang on Sunday, May 12 when the Premier County dismissed Cork at Páirc Uí Chaoimh (2-28 to 1-24), but now the focus must turn to the challenge presented by the Déise.

On Sunday, May 19 Liam Sheedy's men will host Waterford in the second round of the Munster Senior Hurling Championship at Semple Stadium, Thurles (2pm) - the minors will also take on the Déise (throw-in 12 noon).

Considering the reaction to the senior performance against Cork (eleven different players got on the score sheet while Tipperary scored 2-24 from play) there is now a very obvious hole which everyone in the Premier County could fall into: complacency.

So, the call is going out to all blue and gold supporters to make their way to Thurles on Sunday and ensure that Páraic Fanning's men face an absolute cauldron - Waterford lost their opening game to Clare (0-22 to 1-20), but post a very real threat to Tipperary.

