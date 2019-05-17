Tipperary minor and senior hurling teams named ahead of double clash with the Déise

Liam Sheedy and the Tipperary hurlers are hoping to see a bumper crowd of blue and gold supporters at Semple Stadium, Thurles on Sunday. Tipperary re-discovered their best championship form with a bang on Sunday, May 12 when the Premier County dismissed Cork at Páirc Uí Chaoimh (2-28 to 1-24), but now the focus must turn to the challenge presented by the Déise. On Sunday, May 19 Liam Sheedy's men will host Waterford in the second round of the Munster Senior Hurling Championship at Semple Stadium, Thurles (2pm) - the minors will also take on the Déise (throw-in 12 noon). And, please make it your business to get to Semple Stadium early on Sunday in order to support the minor team who would really appreciate your support.

Considering the reaction to the senior performance against Cork (eleven different players got on the score sheet while Tipperary scored 2-24 from play) there is now a very obvious hole which everyone in the Premier County could fall into: complacency.

So, the call is going out to all blue and gold supporters to make their way to Thurles on Sunday and ensure that Páraic Fanning's men face an absolute cauldron - Waterford lost their opening game to Clare (0-22 to 1-20), but post a very real threat to Tipperary.

Manager Liam Sheedy has named the following Tipperary senior team to face Waterford:

1. Brian Hogan (Lorrha-Dorrha)

2. Cathal Barrett (Holycross-Ballycahill)

3. James Barry (Upperchurch-Drombane)

4. Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfields)

5. Brendan Maher (Borris-Ileigh)

6. Pádraic Maher (Thurles Sarsfields)

7. Alan Flynn (Kiladangan)

8. Noel McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)

9. Michael Breen (Ballina)

10. Jason Forde (Silvermines)

11. Patrick Maher (Lorrha-Dorrha)

12. Niall O’Meara (Kilruane MacDonagh’s)

13. John O’Dwyer (Killenaule)

14. Séamus Callanan (Drom & Inch, captain)

15. John McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)

Subs

16. Paul Maher (Moyne-Templetuohy)

17. Ger Browne (Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams)

18. Robert Byrne (Portroe)

19. Willie Connors (Kiladangan)

20. Tom Fox (Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill)

21. Barry Heffernan (Nenagh Éire Óg)

22. Séamus Kennedy (St Mary’s Clonmel)

23. Donagh Maher (Burgess)

24. Dan McCormack (Borris-Ileigh)

25. Jake Morris (Nenagh Éire Óg)

26. Seán O’Brien (Newport)

Meanwhile manager Paul Collins has named the following minor hurling team to face the Déise:

1. Shane Gleeson (Kiladangan)

2. Sam Loughran (Ballina)

3. Conor O’Dwyer (Cashel King Cormacs)

4. Jamie Duncan (Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams)

5. Eoin Marnane (Golden-Kilfeacle)

6. Michael Corcoran (Silvermines)

7. Ciarán Lloyd (Moyne-Templetuohy)

8. Luke Shanahan (Upperchurch-Drombane)

9. Conor Ryan (Borrisokane)

10. Cathal Deely (St Mary’s Clonmel)

11. John Campion (Drom & Inch, captain)

12. Jack Leamy (Golden-Kilfeacle)

13. Colm Fogarty (Lorrha-Dorrha)

14. Tony Cahill (Drom & Inch)

15. Paudie Kinane (Drom & Inch)

Subs

16. Páidí Williams (Kilruane MacDonagh’s)

17. Stephen Ferncombe (Clonoulty-Rossmore)

18. Ben Loughman (Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams)

19. Ciarán McCormack (Loughmore-Castleiney)

20. Conor McKelvey (Silvermines)

21. Matthew Power (Ballina)

22. Kyle Shelly (Moycarkey-Borris)

23. Darragh Stakelum (Durlas Óg)

24. Ryan Walsh (Fethard)

