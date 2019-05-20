Tipperary camogie team prepare to face the might of Cork in the Munster senior final at Cashel on Saturday

The Munster Senior Camogie Championship final between Tipperary and Cork will take place on Saturday, May 25 at Leahy Park, Cashel (4pm) and will be preceded by the provincial junior final between Cork and Kerry (2pm).

Bill Mullaney’s senior team thundered to an impressive 18-point Munster Senior Camogie Championship semi-final win over Waterford at The Ragg Camogie Grounds on May 11. Tipperary will launch their All-Ireland senior championship campaign in June at home to Waterford followed by trips to Cork and Clare, a home game against Dublin and finally a clash with Meath (away).

The Tipperary management team is led by manager Bill Mullaney (Newport-Ballinahinch) and also features selectors Niamh Lillis (Drom & Inch), Dinny Ferncombe (Holycross-Ballycahill), Carmel Bradshaw (Ballina), Eddie Costello (Drom & Inch) and Cian Treacy (Thurles Sarsfields). Paddy Quinlan is responsible for the strength and conditioning of the side.

The Tipperary team which beat Waterford in the senior semi-final read as follows: Caoimhe Bourke (Drom & Inch), Julieanne Bourke (Borris-Ileigh), Gemma Grace (Burgess-Duharra), Eimear Loughman (Clonoulty-Rossmore), Clodagh Quirke (Clonoulty- Rossmore, captain), Karen Kennedy (Thurles Sarsfields), Aoife McGrath (Drom & Inch), Megan Ryan (Borris-Ileigh), Mary Ryan (Moneygall), Orla O’Dwyer (Cashel), Cáit Devane (Clonoulty-Rossmore), Ereena Fryday (Knockavilla Kickhams), Nicole Walsh (Borris-Ileigh), Niamh Treacy (Drom & Inch), Miriam Campion (Drom & Inch). Subs: Eibhlís McDonald (Éire Óg Annacarty), Grace O’Brien (Nenagh Éire Óg), Laura Loughnane (Thurles Sarsfields) and Caroline Mullaney (Newport-Ballinahinch). Remaining panel members: Aoife Butler (Éire Óg Annacarty), Caoimhe Maher (Burgess-Duharra), Jean Kelly (Éire Óg Annacarty), Casey Hennessy (Clonoulty-Rossmore), Andrea Loughnane (Thurles Sarsfields) and Ciara McKeogh (Burgess-Duharra).

