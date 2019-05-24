All the GAA fixtures in County Tipperary this weekend

COUNTY TIPPEARY GAA FIXTURES

FRIDAY, MAY 24

Tipperary Water County Hurling League Div 6 Round 2

Boherlahan 19:15, Rosegreen V Knock

CHL Div 3 - Group 2 Round 5

Bansha 19:15, Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun V Clonoulty/Rossmore

CHL Div 4 - Group 2 Round 5

Littleton 19:30, Carrick Davins V Moycarkey-Borris

CHL Div 1 - Group 1 Round 5

Roscrea 19:45, Roscrea V Killenaule

CHL Div 4 - Group 1 Round 5

Castleiney 19:45, Loughmore- Castleiney V Grangemockler Ballyneale

CHL Div 4 - Group 2 Round 5

Outside Field, Thurles, 19:45, Thurles Sarsfields V St Patrick's

SATURDAY, MAY 25

CHL Div 1 - Group 2 Round 5

Drombane 18:00, Upperchurch- Drombane V Kildangan

Borrisoleigh 18:00, Borris-Ileigh V Thurles Sarsfields

CHL Div 3 - Group 2 Round 5

Kilsheelan 18:00, Kilsheelan-Kilcash V Moneygall

CHL Div 1 - Group 2 Round 5

Cloughjordan 19:00, Kilruane MacDonaghs V Drom-Inch

CHL Div 2 - Group 2 Round 5

Ballinderry 19:00, Shannon Rovers V Mullinahone

CHL Div 5 Round 5

Ballylooby 19:00, Ballylooby/ Castlegrace V Cahir

CHL Div 3 - Group 1 Round 5

Lattin, 19:30, Lattin Cullen Gaels V Boherlahan Dualla

CHL Div 4 - Group 2 Round 5

New Inn, 19:30, Rockwell Rovers V Skeheenarinky

SUNDAY, MAY 26

CHL Div 6 Round 2

Killea, 12:00, Killea V Clerihan

CHL Div 1 - Group 1 Round 5

Annacarty, 12:00, Éire Óg Annacarty/Donohill V Portroe

CHL Div 1 - Group 2 Round 5

Littleton, 12:00, Moycarkey-Borris V Burgess

CHL Div 2 - Group 1 Round 5

Leahy Park Cashel 12:00, Cashel King Cormacs V Borrisokane

Clonakenny 12:00, Clonakenny V St Mary's

Holycross 12:00, Holycross/ Ballycahill V Carrick Swans

Dolla 12:00, Silvermines V Templederry Kenyons

CHL Div 2 - Group 2 Round 5

O’Sullivan Park, Ballingarry, 12:00 Ballingarry V Lorrha-Dorrha

Newport 12:00, Newport V Ballina

Golden 12:00, Golden-Kilfeacle V JK Brackens

CHL Div 3 - Group 1 Round 5

Cappawhite 12:00, Cappawhite V Ballinahinch

Goatenbridge 12:00, Ballybacon/Grange V Moyne/Templetuohy

CHL Div 3 - Group 2 Round 5

Pairc Ciocaim, Dundrum, 12:00 Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams V Gortnahoe-Glengoole

CHL Div 4 - Group 1 Round 5

Clogheen 14:00, Fr Sheehy’s V Boherlahan Dualla

CHL Div 3 - Group 1 Round 5

The Ragg, 15:30, Drom-Inch V Kildangan

CHL Div 4 - Group 1 Round 5

Sean Treacy Park, 15:30, Arravale Rovers V Mullinahone

CHL Div 5 Round 5

Kickham Park, Thurles 15:30, Thurles Gaels V Ballingarry

Templemore 15:30, JK Brackens V Clonmel Óg

Cappawhite 18:30, Cappawhite V Newcastle

TUESDAY, MAY 28

CHL Div 1 - Group 1 Round 5

St Michaels Park, Toomevara, 19:30 Toomevara V Nenagh Éire Óg

