GAELIC GAMES
All the GAA fixtures in County Tipperary this weekend
Joey Lonergan (Emly) and Pearse Richardson (Arravale Rovers) in action during the West Junior ‘A’ Hurling Championship last week.
COUNTY TIPPEARY GAA FIXTURES
FRIDAY, MAY 24
Tipperary Water County Hurling League Div 6 Round 2
Boherlahan 19:15, Rosegreen V Knock
CHL Div 3 - Group 2 Round 5
Bansha 19:15, Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun V Clonoulty/Rossmore
CHL Div 4 - Group 2 Round 5
Littleton 19:30, Carrick Davins V Moycarkey-Borris
CHL Div 1 - Group 1 Round 5
Roscrea 19:45, Roscrea V Killenaule
CHL Div 4 - Group 1 Round 5
Castleiney 19:45, Loughmore- Castleiney V Grangemockler Ballyneale
CHL Div 4 - Group 2 Round 5
Outside Field, Thurles, 19:45, Thurles Sarsfields V St Patrick's
SATURDAY, MAY 25
CHL Div 1 - Group 2 Round 5
Drombane 18:00, Upperchurch- Drombane V Kildangan
Borrisoleigh 18:00, Borris-Ileigh V Thurles Sarsfields
CHL Div 3 - Group 2 Round 5
Kilsheelan 18:00, Kilsheelan-Kilcash V Moneygall
CHL Div 1 - Group 2 Round 5
Cloughjordan 19:00, Kilruane MacDonaghs V Drom-Inch
CHL Div 2 - Group 2 Round 5
Ballinderry 19:00, Shannon Rovers V Mullinahone
CHL Div 5 Round 5
Ballylooby 19:00, Ballylooby/ Castlegrace V Cahir
CHL Div 3 - Group 1 Round 5
Lattin, 19:30, Lattin Cullen Gaels V Boherlahan Dualla
CHL Div 4 - Group 2 Round 5
New Inn, 19:30, Rockwell Rovers V Skeheenarinky
SUNDAY, MAY 26
CHL Div 6 Round 2
Killea, 12:00, Killea V Clerihan
CHL Div 1 - Group 1 Round 5
Annacarty, 12:00, Éire Óg Annacarty/Donohill V Portroe
CHL Div 1 - Group 2 Round 5
Littleton, 12:00, Moycarkey-Borris V Burgess
CHL Div 2 - Group 1 Round 5
Leahy Park Cashel 12:00, Cashel King Cormacs V Borrisokane
Clonakenny 12:00, Clonakenny V St Mary's
Holycross 12:00, Holycross/ Ballycahill V Carrick Swans
Dolla 12:00, Silvermines V Templederry Kenyons
CHL Div 2 - Group 2 Round 5
O’Sullivan Park, Ballingarry, 12:00 Ballingarry V Lorrha-Dorrha
Newport 12:00, Newport V Ballina
Golden 12:00, Golden-Kilfeacle V JK Brackens
CHL Div 3 - Group 1 Round 5
Cappawhite 12:00, Cappawhite V Ballinahinch
Goatenbridge 12:00, Ballybacon/Grange V Moyne/Templetuohy
CHL Div 3 - Group 2 Round 5
Pairc Ciocaim, Dundrum, 12:00 Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams V Gortnahoe-Glengoole
CHL Div 4 - Group 1 Round 5
Clogheen 14:00, Fr Sheehy’s V Boherlahan Dualla
CHL Div 3 - Group 1 Round 5
The Ragg, 15:30, Drom-Inch V Kildangan
CHL Div 4 - Group 1 Round 5
Sean Treacy Park, 15:30, Arravale Rovers V Mullinahone
CHL Div 5 Round 5
Kickham Park, Thurles 15:30, Thurles Gaels V Ballingarry
Templemore 15:30, JK Brackens V Clonmel Óg
Cappawhite 18:30, Cappawhite V Newcastle
TUESDAY, MAY 28
CHL Div 1 - Group 1 Round 5
St Michaels Park, Toomevara, 19:30 Toomevara V Nenagh Éire Óg
