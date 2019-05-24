GAELIC GAMES

All the GAA fixtures in County Tipperary this weekend

Joey Lonergan and Pearse Richardson

Joey Lonergan (Emly) and Pearse Richardson (Arravale Rovers) in action during the West Junior ‘A’ Hurling Championship last week.

 

COUNTY TIPPEARY GAA FIXTURES

FRIDAY, MAY 24

Tipperary Water County Hurling League Div 6 Round 2

Boherlahan 19:15, Rosegreen V Knock

CHL Div 3 - Group 2 Round 5

Bansha 19:15, Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun V Clonoulty/Rossmore

CHL Div 4 - Group 2 Round 5

Littleton 19:30, Carrick Davins V Moycarkey-Borris

CHL Div 1 - Group 1 Round 5

Roscrea 19:45, Roscrea V Killenaule

CHL Div 4 - Group 1 Round 5

Castleiney 19:45, Loughmore- Castleiney V Grangemockler Ballyneale

CHL Div 4 - Group 2 Round 5

Outside Field,  Thurles, 19:45, Thurles Sarsfields V St Patrick's

SATURDAY, MAY 25

CHL Div 1 - Group 2 Round 5

Drombane 18:00, Upperchurch- Drombane V Kildangan

Borrisoleigh 18:00, Borris-Ileigh V Thurles Sarsfields

CHL Div 3 - Group 2 Round 5

Kilsheelan 18:00, Kilsheelan-Kilcash V Moneygall

CHL Div 1 - Group 2 Round 5

Cloughjordan 19:00, Kilruane MacDonaghs V Drom-Inch

CHL Div 2 - Group 2 Round 5

Ballinderry 19:00, Shannon Rovers V Mullinahone

CHL Div 5 Round 5

Ballylooby 19:00, Ballylooby/ Castlegrace V Cahir

CHL Div 3 - Group 1 Round 5

Lattin, 19:30, Lattin Cullen Gaels V Boherlahan Dualla

CHL Div 4 - Group 2 Round 5

New Inn, 19:30, Rockwell Rovers V Skeheenarinky

SUNDAY, MAY 26

CHL Div 6 Round 2

Killea, 12:00, Killea V Clerihan

CHL Div 1 - Group 1 Round 5

Annacarty, 12:00, Éire Óg Annacarty/Donohill V Portroe

CHL Div 1 - Group 2 Round 5

Littleton, 12:00, Moycarkey-Borris V Burgess

CHL Div 2 - Group 1 Round 5

Leahy Park Cashel 12:00, Cashel King Cormacs V Borrisokane

Clonakenny 12:00, Clonakenny V St Mary's

Holycross 12:00, Holycross/ Ballycahill V Carrick Swans

Dolla 12:00, Silvermines V Templederry Kenyons

CHL Div 2 - Group 2 Round 5

O’Sullivan Park, Ballingarry, 12:00 Ballingarry V Lorrha-Dorrha

Newport 12:00, Newport V Ballina

Golden 12:00, Golden-Kilfeacle V JK Brackens

CHL Div 3 - Group 1 Round 5

Cappawhite 12:00, Cappawhite V Ballinahinch

Goatenbridge 12:00, Ballybacon/Grange V Moyne/Templetuohy

CHL Div 3 - Group 2 Round 5

Pairc Ciocaim, Dundrum, 12:00 Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams V Gortnahoe-Glengoole

CHL Div 4 - Group 1 Round 5

Clogheen 14:00, Fr Sheehy’s V Boherlahan Dualla

CHL Div 3 - Group 1 Round 5

The Ragg, 15:30, Drom-Inch V Kildangan

CHL Div 4 - Group 1 Round 5

Sean Treacy Park, 15:30, Arravale Rovers V Mullinahone

CHL Div 5 Round 5

Kickham Park, Thurles 15:30, Thurles Gaels V Ballingarry

Templemore 15:30, JK Brackens V Clonmel Óg

Cappawhite 18:30, Cappawhite V Newcastle

TUESDAY, MAY 28

CHL Div 1 - Group 1 Round 5

St Michaels Park, Toomevara, 19:30 Toomevara V Nenagh Éire Óg

