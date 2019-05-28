Fixture finalised for Tipperary's All-Ireland senior football qualifier clash with Down in Newry

The Tipperary footballers have been drawn to face Down in the first round of the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship qualifiers and because the Mourne Men competed in division three of the Allianz National Football League this season the clash between the sides will take place at Páirc Esler in Newry on Sunday, June 9 (2pm).

Tipperary and Down previously met in an All-Ireland qualifier in 2012 when Down won 1-13 to 0-11 Cusack Park in Mullingar.

The full draw for round one of the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship qualifiers is as follows: Louth v Antrim, Tipperary v Down, Leitrim v Wicklow, Wexford v Derry, Offaly v London, Monaghan v Fermanagh, Carlow v Kildare or Longford and Westmeath v Waterford.

The Premier County exited the Munster championship following a defeat suffered at the hands of Limerick (1-10 to 3-11).

