Cummins and McCann win the Walls of Fethard Races

On Thursday evening last, May 23 2019, the Walls of Fethard annual road took place.

Starting out on the Clonmel road at the foot of Market hill, it passed through the Friary Town via Garrinch, Congress Terrace, Kerry Street, up Main Street, through the Green then out the Killenaule Road where the athletes turned right about a mile out. They then went down Ballybough onto the Moyglass Road before turning left to head towards the finish in the vicinity of the Sparagoleigh Gate.

The evening got underway with brilliant sunshine but deterrated shortly after the start.

It was a sight to be seen as the colourful cavalcade charged up through the streets of the medieval town with a goodly crowd roaring them on.

From the whistle a small group of five moved away from the main group. They included Cornelius Marshall, Portlaoise, Paddy Cummins, Moycarkey/Coolcroo, Colm Brawshaw, Dundrum, Stuart Moloney, Mooreabbey Milers and Emmet McNamara, Clonmel AC. They stayed away to the finish with the experienced Paddy Cummins taking first spot in 19.19, Stuart Moloney filling 2nd in 19.30 and Emmett McNamara a close third at 20.00 minutes even.

In the ladies event Angela McCann Clonmel AC lead from start to finish with a winning time of 22.59. In second place was Ali O’Connor, Clonmel AC timing 24.21 with Susanne Shine of Clonmel AC, third in 25.00.

L to R: Suzanne Shine Clonmel AC 3rd, Angela McCann Clonmel AC 1st, Ali O'Connor Clonmel AC 2nd, Ned McCormack (Race Co-ordinator)

This year it was decided to donate the proceeds to the Childrens and Sick Babies Ward in South Tipperary General Hospital. So we decided only three prizes Ladies and Gents with 15 valuable spot prizes to the remainder of the field .

The organisers would like to say well done to the all the help we received from our loyal members who manned the stewarding refreshments and entries .

Our friend Niall O’Sullivan on the chip timing could not do enough for us and made the entries and results so simple and fast.

Thanks also to the Red Cross from Cashel were were once again excellent and have been with us since we started running the “Walls of Fethard.”

Last but not least our thanks and gratitude to our main sponsors Clonacody House, O’Briens Garage on the Green, Daltons Chemist and Gleesons Quarry, Laffansbridge and the many other businesses that gave spot prizes.