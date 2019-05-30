Tipperary Football League Update: Commercials and the Moyne men are setting the pace in division one

The 2019 Tipperary Water County Football League is well underway with Clonmel Commercials and Moyne-Templetuohy setting the pace in division one. Please read on for all the details on each division, where your club stands and what the schedule of remaining games looks like.

Tipperary Water County Football League

Division One

Up-Coming Games

Friday, May 31

Aherlow Gaels v Ardfinnan in Lisvernane @ 7.30pm

Cahir v Arravale Rovers in Cahir @ 7.30pm

Saturday, June 1

JK Bracken's v Clonmel Commercials in Templemore @ 2pm

Remaining Games

Clonmel Commercials v Aherlow Gaels

Ardfinnan v Arravale Rovers

JK Bracken's v Cahir

Up-Coming Games

Friday, May 31

Ballyporeen v Moyle Rovers in Ballyporeen @ 7.30pm

Wednesday, June 5

Kilsheelan-Kilcash v Galtee Rovers in Kilsheelan @ 7.30pm

Remaining Games

Moyle Rovers v Kilsheelan-Kilcash

Moyle Rovers v Moyne-Templetuohy

Galtee Rovers v Ballyporeen

*Point(s) deducted for giving a walkover.

Up-Coming Games

Friday, May 31

Ballylooby-Castlegrace v Ballingarry in Ballylooby @ 7.30pm

Father Sheehy's v Fethard in Clogheen @ 8pm

Remaining Games

Fethard v Clonmel Óg

Ballingarry v Father Sheehy's

Ballylooby-Castlegrace v Mullinahone

*Point(s) deducted for giving a walkover.

Division Three

All games completed.

Remaining Games

Friday, May 31

Clerihan v Sean Treacy's in Clerihan @ 7.30pm

*Point(s) deducted for giving a walkover.

FURTHER READING

To keep up to date with all the sporting news in Tipperary please click here - to follow the Tipperary Star sports team on twitter please click here - to follow sports editor Brian McDonnell on Twitter please click here. Alternatively, you can also like the Tipperary Star on Facebook.