Tipperary Football League Update: Commercials and the Moyne men are setting the pace in division one
The 2019 Tipperary Water County Football League is well underway with Clonmel Commercials and Moyne-Templetuohy setting the pace in division one. Please read on for all the details on each division, where your club stands and what the schedule of remaining games looks like.
Tipperary Water County Football League
Division One
Up-Coming Games
Friday, May 31
Aherlow Gaels v Ardfinnan in Lisvernane @ 7.30pm
Cahir v Arravale Rovers in Cahir @ 7.30pm
Saturday, June 1
JK Bracken's v Clonmel Commercials in Templemore @ 2pm
Remaining Games
Clonmel Commercials v Aherlow Gaels
Ardfinnan v Arravale Rovers
JK Bracken's v Cahir
Up-Coming Games
Friday, May 31
Ballyporeen v Moyle Rovers in Ballyporeen @ 7.30pm
Wednesday, June 5
Kilsheelan-Kilcash v Galtee Rovers in Kilsheelan @ 7.30pm
Remaining Games
Moyle Rovers v Kilsheelan-Kilcash
Moyle Rovers v Moyne-Templetuohy
Galtee Rovers v Ballyporeen
*Point(s) deducted for giving a walkover.
Up-Coming Games
Friday, May 31
Ballylooby-Castlegrace v Ballingarry in Ballylooby @ 7.30pm
Father Sheehy's v Fethard in Clogheen @ 8pm
Remaining Games
Fethard v Clonmel Óg
Ballingarry v Father Sheehy's
Ballylooby-Castlegrace v Mullinahone
*Point(s) deducted for giving a walkover.
Division Three
All games completed.
Remaining Games
Friday, May 31
Clerihan v Sean Treacy's in Clerihan @ 7.30pm
*Point(s) deducted for giving a walkover.
