HURLING
Tipperary Hurling League Update: Roscrea and Upperchurch-Drombane are dominating division one
The 2019 Tipperary Water County Hurling League is closing in on the business end of the competition with Roscrea and Upperchurch-Drombane dominating proceedings in division one. Please read on for all the details on each division, where your club stands and what the schedule of remaining games looks like.
Tipperary Water County Hurling League
Division One
Division one comprises of sixteen teams - two groups of eight with the top two in each group progressing to the semi-finals following seven rounds of games; the bottom two teams in each group are relegated to division two.
Up-Coming Games
Friday, June 7
Killenaule v Clonoulty-Rossmore in Killenaule @ 8pm
Sunday, June 9
Nenagh Éire Óg v Roscrea in MacDonagh Park @ 12 noon
Portroe v Toomevara in Portroe @ 12 noon
Loughmore-Castleiney v Éire Óg Annacarty in Castleiney @ 12 noon
Friday, June 14
Portroe v Killenaule in Borrisoleigh @ 7.30pm
Remaining Games
Toomevara v Loughmore-Castleiney
Portroe v Nenagh Éire Óg
Éire Óg Annacarty v Killenaule
Clonoulty-Rossmore v Roscrea
Up-Coming Games
Saturday, June 1
Drom & Inch v Upperchurch-Drombane in The Ragg @ 6pm
Sunday, June 9
Thurles Sarsfields v Moycarkey-Borris in Outside Field, Thurles @ 12 noon
Burgess v Kilruane MacDonagh's in Kilcolman @ 12 noon
Kiladangan v Borris-Ileigh in Puckane @ 12 noon
Friday, June 14
Thurles Sarsfields v Burgess in Outside Field, Thurles @ 7.30pm
Upperchurch-Drombane v Moycarkey-Borris in Drombane @ 7.30pm
Remaining Games
Borris-Ileigh v Upperchurch-Drombane
Moycarkey-Borris v Kiladangan
Burgess v Drom & Inch
Kilruane MacDonagh's v Thurles Sarsfields
*Point(s) deducted for giving a walkover.
Division Two
Division two also features sixteen teams - two groups of eight teams with the top team in each group progressing to the final while the top two teams in each group are promoted to division one; the bottom two teams in each group are relegated to division three.
Up-Coming Games
Sunday, June 2
Borrisokane v Clonakenny in Borrisokane @ 11am
Sunday, June 9
Carrick Swans v Cashel King Cormacs in Davin Park @ 12 noon
Templederry Kenyons v Holycross-Ballycahill in Templederry @ 12 noon
St Mary's Clonmel v Silvermines in Clonmel Sportsfield @ 12 noon
Friday, June 14
Cashel King Cormacs v Holycross-Ballycahill in Leahy Park, Cashel @ 7.30pm
Remaining Games
Holycross-Ballycahill v Silvermines
Cashel King Cormacs v Templederry Kenyons
Borrisokane v St Mary's Clonmel
Clonakenny v Carrick Swans
Up-Coming Games
Sunday, June 9
JK Bracken's v Ballingarry in Templemore @ 12 noon
Lorrha-Dorrha v Shannon Rovers in Lorrha @ 12 noon
Ballina v Golden-Kilfeacle in Ballina @ 12 noon
Mullinahone v Newport in Mullinahone @ 12 noon
Remaining Games
Golden-Kilfeacle v Newport
Ballingarry v Ballina
Lorrha-Dorrha v Mullinahone
Shannon Rovers v JK Bracken's
*Point(s) deducted for giving a walkover.
Division Three
Division three features sixteen teams (two groups of eight teams with the top team in each group progressing to the final while the top two teams in each group are promoted to division two; the bottom team in each group are relegated to division four.
Up-Coming Games
Sunday, June 9
Ballinahinch v Ballybacon-Grange in Shallee @ 12 noon
Boherlahan-Dualla v Cappawhite in Boherlahan @ 12 noon
Moyne-Templetuohy v Drom & Inch in Templetuohy @ 3.30pm
Kiladangan v Lattin-Cullen Gaels in Puckane @ 3.30pm
Friday, June 14
Ballybacon-Grange v Boherlahan-Dualla in Goatenbridge @ 7.30pm
Remaining Games
Ballybacon-Grange v Cappawhite
Kiladangan v Boherlahan-Dualla
Lattin-Cullen Gaels v Moyne-Templetuohy
Drom & Inch v Ballinahinch
Moyle Rovers are automatically relegated because they gave more than one walkover.
Up-Coming Fixtures
Sunday, June 9
Gortnahoe-Glengoole v Galtee Rovers-St Pecaun in Gortnahoe @ 12 noon
Moneygall v Seán Treacy's in Moneygall @ 12 noon
Clonoulty-Rossmore v Kilsheelan-Kilcash in Clonoulty @ 3.30pm
Remaining Games
Galtee Rovers v Moyle Rovers
Seán Treacy's v Kilsheelan-Kilcash
Knockavilla Kickhams v Moneygall
Gortnahoe-Glengoole v Clonoulty-Rossmore
*Point(s) deducted for giving a walkover.
Division Four
Division four is comprised of twelve teams - two groups of six with the top team in each progressing to the final and also earning promotion to division three; the bottom team in each group is relegated to division five.
Up-Coming Games
Friday, June 14
Father Sheehy's v Arravale Rovers in Sean Treacy Park @ 7.30pm
Up-Coming Games
Saturday, June 15
Thurles Sarsfields v Skeheenarinky in Outside Field, Thurles @ 6.30pm
*Point(s) deducted for giving a walkover.
Division Five
Eight teams - the top two teams progress to the final and and both are promoted to division four.
Up-Coming Games
Sunday, June 9
Newcastle v Ballylooby-Castlegrace in Newcastle @ 12 noon
Clonmel Óg v Thurles Gaels in Ned Hall Park @ 12 noon
Cahir v JK Bracken's in Cahir @ 3.30pm
Cappawhite v Ballingarry in Cappawhite @ 3.30pm
Friday, June 14
Clonmel Óg v Newcastle in Ned Hall Park @ 7.30pm
JK Bracken's v Ballylooby-Castlegrace in Templemore @ 7.30pm
*Point(s) deducted for giving a walkover.
Division Six
Up-Coming Fixtures
Sunday, June 9
Clerihan v Solohead in Clerihan @ 12 noon
Knock v Killea in Knock @ 12 noon
Remaining Fixtures
Knock v Clerihan
Rosegreen v Solohead
Solohead v Knock
Killea v Rosegreen
*Point(s) deducted for giving a walkover.
FURTHER READING
