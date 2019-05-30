Tipperary Hurling League Update: Roscrea and Upperchurch-Drombane are dominating division one

The 2019 Tipperary Water County Hurling League is closing in on the business end of the competition with Roscrea and Upperchurch-Drombane dominating proceedings in division one. Please read on for all the details on each division, where your club stands and what the schedule of remaining games looks like.

Tipperary Water County Hurling League

Division One

Division one comprises of sixteen teams - two groups of eight with the top two in each group progressing to the semi-finals following seven rounds of games; the bottom two teams in each group are relegated to division two.

Up-Coming Games

Friday, June 7

Killenaule v Clonoulty-Rossmore in Killenaule @ 8pm

Sunday, June 9

Nenagh Éire Óg v Roscrea in MacDonagh Park @ 12 noon

Portroe v Toomevara in Portroe @ 12 noon

Loughmore-Castleiney v Éire Óg Annacarty in Castleiney @ 12 noon

Friday, June 14

Portroe v Killenaule in Borrisoleigh @ 7.30pm

Remaining Games

Toomevara v Loughmore-Castleiney

Portroe v Nenagh Éire Óg

Éire Óg Annacarty v Killenaule

Clonoulty-Rossmore v Roscrea

Up-Coming Games

Saturday, June 1

Drom & Inch v Upperchurch-Drombane in The Ragg @ 6pm

Sunday, June 9

Thurles Sarsfields v Moycarkey-Borris in Outside Field, Thurles @ 12 noon

Burgess v Kilruane MacDonagh's in Kilcolman @ 12 noon

Kiladangan v Borris-Ileigh in Puckane @ 12 noon

Friday, June 14

Thurles Sarsfields v Burgess in Outside Field, Thurles @ 7.30pm

Upperchurch-Drombane v Moycarkey-Borris in Drombane @ 7.30pm

Remaining Games

Borris-Ileigh v Upperchurch-Drombane

Moycarkey-Borris v Kiladangan

Burgess v Drom & Inch

Kilruane MacDonagh's v Thurles Sarsfields

*Point(s) deducted for giving a walkover.

Division Two

Division two also features sixteen teams - two groups of eight teams with the top team in each group progressing to the final while the top two teams in each group are promoted to division one; the bottom two teams in each group are relegated to division three.

Up-Coming Games

Sunday, June 2

Borrisokane v Clonakenny in Borrisokane @ 11am

Sunday, June 9

Carrick Swans v Cashel King Cormacs in Davin Park @ 12 noon

Templederry Kenyons v Holycross-Ballycahill in Templederry @ 12 noon

St Mary's Clonmel v Silvermines in Clonmel Sportsfield @ 12 noon

Friday, June 14

Cashel King Cormacs v Holycross-Ballycahill in Leahy Park, Cashel @ 7.30pm

Remaining Games

Holycross-Ballycahill v Silvermines

Cashel King Cormacs v Templederry Kenyons

Borrisokane v St Mary's Clonmel

Clonakenny v Carrick Swans

Up-Coming Games

Sunday, June 9

JK Bracken's v Ballingarry in Templemore @ 12 noon

Lorrha-Dorrha v Shannon Rovers in Lorrha @ 12 noon

Ballina v Golden-Kilfeacle in Ballina @ 12 noon

Mullinahone v Newport in Mullinahone @ 12 noon

Remaining Games

Golden-Kilfeacle v Newport

Ballingarry v Ballina

Lorrha-Dorrha v Mullinahone

Shannon Rovers v JK Bracken's

*Point(s) deducted for giving a walkover.

Division Three

Division three features sixteen teams (two groups of eight teams with the top team in each group progressing to the final while the top two teams in each group are promoted to division two; the bottom team in each group are relegated to division four.

Up-Coming Games

Sunday, June 9

Ballinahinch v Ballybacon-Grange in Shallee @ 12 noon

Boherlahan-Dualla v Cappawhite in Boherlahan @ 12 noon

Moyne-Templetuohy v Drom & Inch in Templetuohy @ 3.30pm

Kiladangan v Lattin-Cullen Gaels in Puckane @ 3.30pm

Friday, June 14

Ballybacon-Grange v Boherlahan-Dualla in Goatenbridge @ 7.30pm

Remaining Games

Ballybacon-Grange v Cappawhite

Kiladangan v Boherlahan-Dualla

Lattin-Cullen Gaels v Moyne-Templetuohy

Drom & Inch v Ballinahinch

Moyle Rovers are automatically relegated because they gave more than one walkover.

Up-Coming Fixtures

Sunday, June 9

Gortnahoe-Glengoole v Galtee Rovers-St Pecaun in Gortnahoe @ 12 noon

Moneygall v Seán Treacy's in Moneygall @ 12 noon

Clonoulty-Rossmore v Kilsheelan-Kilcash in Clonoulty @ 3.30pm

Remaining Games

Galtee Rovers v Moyle Rovers

Seán Treacy's v Kilsheelan-Kilcash

Knockavilla Kickhams v Moneygall

Gortnahoe-Glengoole v Clonoulty-Rossmore

*Point(s) deducted for giving a walkover.

Division Four

Division four is comprised of twelve teams - two groups of six with the top team in each progressing to the final and also earning promotion to division three; the bottom team in each group is relegated to division five.

Up-Coming Games

Friday, June 14

Father Sheehy's v Arravale Rovers in Sean Treacy Park @ 7.30pm

Up-Coming Games

Saturday, June 15

Thurles Sarsfields v Skeheenarinky in Outside Field, Thurles @ 6.30pm

*Point(s) deducted for giving a walkover.

Division Five

Eight teams - the top two teams progress to the final and and both are promoted to division four.

Up-Coming Games

Sunday, June 9

Newcastle v Ballylooby-Castlegrace in Newcastle @ 12 noon

Clonmel Óg v Thurles Gaels in Ned Hall Park @ 12 noon

Cahir v JK Bracken's in Cahir @ 3.30pm

Cappawhite v Ballingarry in Cappawhite @ 3.30pm

Friday, June 14

Clonmel Óg v Newcastle in Ned Hall Park @ 7.30pm

JK Bracken's v Ballylooby-Castlegrace in Templemore @ 7.30pm

*Point(s) deducted for giving a walkover.

Division Six

Up-Coming Fixtures

Sunday, June 9

Clerihan v Solohead in Clerihan @ 12 noon

Knock v Killea in Knock @ 12 noon

Remaining Fixtures

Knock v Clerihan

Rosegreen v Solohead

Solohead v Knock

Killea v Rosegreen

*Point(s) deducted for giving a walkover.

FURTHER READING

To keep up to date with all the sporting news in Tipperary please click here - to follow the Tipperary Star sports team on twitter please click here - to follow sports editor Brian McDonnell on Twitter please click here. Alternatively, you can also like the Tipperary Star on Facebook.