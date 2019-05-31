A really tough and tense battle in store in Cusack Park

So far it's been B+ grades all the way - not A's you might ask? No, not quite yet.

Liam Sheedy and his management team members will not be fooled into thinking that the glowing tributes being paid to their charges at this stage of the championship are to be taken at face value. Granted, the showings against Cork and Waterford were impressive and the public narrative after those games reflected this. However, a series of asterisks should be placed alongside those victories due to the following series of events.



Firstly, Bill Cooper had a huge influence on the Cork team as they defeated All-Ireland champions Limerick a week after they were comprehensively defeated by Tipp at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. The midfielder limped off the pitch with a back spasm before even a ball was pucked and the Rebels were on the backfoot immediately.



You could see the energy being suck out of the Cork players as they watched one of their big leaders being escorted off by the team medic. Had Cooper played against Tipp, it could have been a different game entirely.

The rock at the heart of the Tipperary defence - Thurles Sarsfields' Padraic Maher



Secondly, for the second year in succession, Waterford felt agrieved at a refereeing decision which they feel may have cost them the game. Twelve months ago, Austin Gleeson was adjudged to have crossed the goal line with the ball in his hand to give Tipp a “ghost goal” as it was called. Tipp rallied and foraged a draw out of a hopeless situation. Roll the clock forward a year and another Gleeson is at the centre of a Deise complaint - midfielder Conor this time. Nobody questions the second yellow card he picked up when he manhandled Patrick Maher to the ground five minutes before the interval. But his first yellow, picked up along with one for Tipp captain Seamie Callanan, was harsh to say the least. Waterford were horsing that Gleeson faced the long walk - just like last year, it was hard to blame them.



While the Waterford lads still had a lot to do to overturn the deficit, they made a fair fist of it in the third quarter despite being down to fourteen men. Had they the full compliment and so influential a player as Gleeson, who knows what the outcome would have been.



So, Sheedy and co will know that Lady Luck has been smiling on Tipperary to a certain extent in the first two games. And, as they head to Cusack Park, Ennis on Sunday for round three they will know that another lift in tempo and application will be necessary if they are to emerge with anything.



Going to Ennis is always difficult - Percy French made a living out of explaining how to get there via the West Clare Railway. But getting out of it is ever harder. Cusack Park will be a seething cauldron on Sunday with the stands sold out weeks ago and the terraces set to be heaving - there are no prizes for guessing who will have the greater support.

On the pitch too it will be a testing time - the biggest challenge so far for the Premier County, but once the final whistle sounds on Sunday we will then have a far better picture of where this team is at.

There is room for improvement in a number of areas - discipline, shot selection and decision making will all have been under scrutiny over the two week break for instance.

Nobody could question commitment to the cause or application, but Clare will certainly test both. They will bring huge energy, hit hard and attempt to use their great pace to run Tipperary off the pitch. And they will succeed . . . at some stage of the game at least. The key from a Tipp perspective will be to limit the damage done during that period of Clare dominance and to set about reversing the trend immediately.



This will be a different test for Tipp - a tight pitch; the pulse of the crowd thumping through the sod; Clare men all over them like a rash.

It will require composure, cool heads, patience and taking all chances which present. This is an experienced Tipp side and the atmosphere should not daunt them - they have faced much the same in the past. But they must not allow Clare to get on a run which would see the crowd surfing in behind them. Because if this happens it would be very hard to contain them.

The two-week lay-off will have done Tipperary the world of good - Clare have had three weeks off and might just, perhaps, find it hard to get back into the swing of it early on. If this is to be the case Tipperary must make hay early on and take the game to the hosts from the off, as they have done in the previous two games.



Currently, Clare and Tipp are the only counties to have a 100% winning report card from the championship. And, while losing on Sunday would not be a major disaster, the players will want to maintain their victorious sequence and guarantee themselves a spot in the Munster final - already they are practically guaranteed a place in the All-Ireland quarter-final.

There is no evidence to suggest that Tipperary's approach to this game will be any different to the previous two outings - they will go after the win and leave no stone unturned to achieve it. Win on Sunday and it really lays down a marker - the championship asterisks can then finally be removed.



But it will be as stern a test as we have witnessed in recent times - probably similar to that All-Ireland qualifier between Tipp and Kilkenny in Nowlan Park a few seasons ago, although there is not as much riding on the outcome of this match.

It's going to be tough, tense fare - no place for the faint hearted.

Just the way the Munster championship should be.