Tipperary senior hurling team now named for the battle with the Banner in Ennis

Manager Liam Sheedy has named the Tipperary team to face Clare in the third round of the Munster Senior Hurling Championship. Having beaten both Cork (2-28 to 1-24) and Waterford (2-30 to 0-18) the Premier County's senior hurlers now find themselves in a strong position, but the Banner have already beaten Waterford (1-20 to 0-22) and have had three weeks to plan for this contest which is scheduled to take place at Cusack Park, Ennis on Sunday, June 2 (throw-in 4pm).

Tipperary will conclude the round robin stage of the 2019 Munster Senior Hurling Championship when the Premier County host Limerick at Semple Stadium, Thurles on Sunday, June 16 at 2pm.

The Tipperary team to face Clare on Sunday reads as follows:

1. Brian Hogan (Lorrha-Dorrha)

2. Cathal Barrett (Holycross-Ballycahill)

3. James Barry (Upperchurch-Drombane)

4. Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfields)

5. Brendan Maher (Borris-Ileigh)

6. Pádraic Maher (Thurles Sarsfields)

7. Alan Flynn (Kiladangan)

8. Noel McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)

9. Michael Breen (Ballina)

10. Jason Forde (Silvermines)

11. John O’Dwyer (Killenaule)

12. Patrick Maher (Lorrha-Dorrha)

13. John McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)

14. Séamus Callanan (Drom & Inch, captain)

15. Niall O’Meara (Kilruane MacDonagh’s)

Subs:

16. Paul Maher (Moyne-Templetuohy)

17. Ger Browne (Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams_

18. Robert Byrne (Portroe)

19. Willie Connors (Kiladangan)

20. Barry Heffernan (Nenagh Éire Óg)

21. Mark Kehoe (Kilsheelan-Kilcash)

22. Séamus Kennedy (St Mary’s Clonmel)

23. Jamie Moloney (Drom & Inch)

24. Dan McCormack (Borris-Ileigh)

25. Jake Morris (Nenagh Éire Óg)

26. Seán O’Brien (Newport)

