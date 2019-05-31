Manager Paul Collins has named the Tipperary minor hurling team to face Clare on Sunday in Ennis

Having suffered a defeat to Cork in their opening game (1-18 to 2-27) the Tipperary minor hurlers re-grouped superbly to beat Waterford (3-15 to 2-15) and now find themselves preparing to face a Clare side who also dismissed Waterford (0-17 to 0-15). And, Paul Collins' minor outfit would really appreciate your support - throw-in for the minor game at Cusack Park, Ennis on Sunday, June 2 is at 2pm.

Tipperary will conclude the group stage of the Electric Ireland Munster Minor Hurling Championship on Sunday, June 16 against Limerick at Semple Stadium, Thurles at 12 noon.

The Tipperary minor team to face Clare reads as follows:

1. Shane Gleeson (Kiladangan)

2. Sam Loughran (Ballina)

3. Conor O'Dwyer (Cashel King Cormacs)

4. Jamie Duncan (Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams)

5. Eoin Marnane (Golden-Kilfeacle)

6. Michael Corcoran (Silvermines)

7. Ciarán Lloyd (Moyne-Templetuohy)

8. Luke Shanahan (Upperchurch-Drombane)

9. Conor Ryan (Borrisokane)

10. Cathal Deely (St Mary's Clonmel)

11. John Campion (Drom & Inch, captain)

12. Jack Leamy (Golden-Kilfeacle)

13. Colm Fogarty (Lorrha-Dorrha)

14. Tony Cahill (Drom & Inch)

15. Paudie Kinane (Drom & Inch)

Subs:

16. Páidí Williams (Kilruane MacDonagh’s)

17. Ed Connolly (Loughmore-Castleiney)

18. Paddy Creedon (Thurles Sarsfields)

19. Stephen Ferncombe (Clonoulty-Rossmore)

20. Ciarán McCormack (Loughmore-Castleiney)

21. Conor McKelvey (Silvermines0

22. Matthew Power (Ballina)

23. Luke Seacy (Roscrea)

24. Kyle Shelly (Moycarkey-Borris)

