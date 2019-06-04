Young Tipperary walker wins Irish title in Tullamore

It was a wonderful day for Clonmel AC juveniles at the Irish Schools Championships in Tullamore last Saturday.

Sam O’Sullivan representing Rockwell College participated in the Junior Boys 1200m Race walk event. Sam had to contend with a blistering pace right from the gun. The race took 400mts to settle with Sam hanging on to third place. Sam used the next 500 mts to settle himself and with 300mts to go launched an attack catching the leading pair off guard. This decisive gutsy manoeuvre got Sam a few strides and a lead he wouldn’t relinquish earning him his first National Title in tremendous PB of 5 mins 44 secs.

This was the performance of the day and just reward for a flawless performance from a truly courageous young athlete.

Grainne O’Connor representing Cashel Community School participated in the Junior girls 1200 mts Race Walk. Grainne was in the first event of the championship which set the tone for the day. Grainne worked hard throughout the race chasing the top three who were changing positions throughout Grainne rallied in the last lap following the third place walker up to the leading pair and they battled it out with the line coming too soon for Grainne as she charged down the third finisher. Grainne’s fourth place recorded a time of 6 mins 1 sec which was a big PB for Grainne and augers well for the upcoming Club season which will see Grainne move up to 2km.