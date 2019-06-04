Some successes for Clonmel rowers at Carlow regatta

The Carlow Regatta took place over two days with both the Masters and Junior crews competing. We had a few wins at this event until racing was suspended on Day 2 due to high winds. These included:

Masters W4X+: Nell McCarthy, Monika Ciszewska, Helen Mhic Conmara, Ailish Redmond, cox Gillian Juleff

MJ14 1X: Cian Mellerick (straight final)

MJ14 1X: Odhran McGrath (straight final)

MJ14 2X: Gerald Nugent, James Hurley (straight final)

Robbie Hallinan progressed to the semifinal in the MJ18 1X category. Hard luck to our Masters Men’s coxed quad (Kenneth Hennessey, Tom O’Donnell, John Durkan, Ronnie Corbett) who came from behind in the final to be beaten by a bowball.

Also on Saturday, Paul and Branwen Kelly took part in the Cork Ocean–to-City An Rás Mór in the company of 200+ other crafts of all types. They rowed a recreational double on the 22km and completed the trip from Crosshaven to Cork city centre in just over 2 hours. The race finished in a great party atmosphere with this race kicking off the weeklong Cork Harbour festival.

Finally, a big thank you to all of the parents who pitched in at the clubhouse last week to do some much needed yard work. The club is looking really well thanks to all the mowing, strimming and raking.