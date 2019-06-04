Co. Tipperary golf club is encouraging kids to take up the sport

The Boys 4 Golf and Girls 4 Life Programme is an initiative Carrick-on-Suir Golf Club is running this summer to encourage boys and girls aged between 8 and 10 years old to take up golf.

Stage 1 of the programme comprises seven weekly golf lessons and begins at the Club on Thursday, July 4 from 6pm-7pm.

Four of these lessons will be given by a PGA professional golfer. The second stage of the programme starts next year.

Lessons cost €30 and includes cadet membership Closing date for applications is Monday, June 17 and forms are available in the clubhouse. Places are limited to 20 junior players. An information session with Jennifer Hickey of ILGU is on Thursday, June 27 at 5pm. For further information Tel: Rosaleen: (087) 757 2553.