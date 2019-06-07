Liam Kearns has named the Tipperary football team to face Down in Sunday’s All-Ireland qualifier

Manager Liam Kearns has named the Tipperary team to face Down in the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship round one qualifier which is scheduled to take place at Páirc Esler in Newry on Sunday, June 9 (throw-in 2pm).

And, if you are wondering where Cork’s 21-point Munster semi-final win over Limerick (3-18 to 0-6) leaves a Tipperary team which lost to the Shannonsiders (1-10 to 3-11) then fear not: every single person associated with the Premier County knows that performance was nowhere near a fair reflection of what this team is capable of. Indeed, senior football manager Liam Kearns was eager to emphasize his personal belief in the Tipperary panel this week when he asserted: “I believe in the character of these players”.

The Tipperary team for Sunday reads as follows:

1. Evan Comerford (Kilsheelan-Kilcash)

2. Alan Campbell (Moyle Rovers)

3. John Meagher (Loughmore-Castleiney)

4. Shane O’Connell (Golden-Kilfeacle)

5. Kevin Fahey (Clonmel Commercials)

6. Robbie Kiely (Carbery Rangers, Cork)

7. Emmett Moloney (Drom & Inch)

8. Steven O'Brien (Ballina)

9. Liam Casey (Cahir)

10. Josh Keane (Golden-Kilfeacle)

11. Paul Maher (Kilsheelan-Kilcash)

12. Brian Fox (Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill)

13. Conor Sweeney (Ballyporeen, captain)

14. Michael Quinlivan (Clonmel Commercials)

15. Liam McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)

Subs:

16. Michael O’Reilly (Clonmel Commercials)

17. Jimmy Feehan (Killenaule)

18. Bill Maher (Kilsheelan-Kilcash)

19. Philip Austin (Borrisokane)

20. Jack Kennedy (Clonmel Commercials)

21. Dáire Brennan (Kilsheelan-Kilcash)

22. Liam Boland (Moyle Rovers)

23. Dan O’Meara (Kiladangan)

24. Ben Hyland (Father Sheehy’s)

25. John Lyons (Grangemockler-Ballyneale)

26. Jack Delahunty (Newport)

