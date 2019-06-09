County Board statement confirms that Liam Kearns has stepped down as Tipperary senior football manager

A statement released by the Tipperary County Board this evening has confirmed that Liam Kearns has stepped down as senior football manager - following a Munster Senior Football Championship defeat suffered at the hands of Limerick (1-10 to 3-11) the Premier County lost out to Down (1-10 to 1-13) in the opening round of the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship qualifiers in Newry on Sunday.

“Following the announcement by Liam Kearns that he is stepping down as manager of the Tipperary senior football panel Tipperary County Board wish to thank Liam and his management personnel, since 2016, for the wonderful contribution given to football in Tipperary during his tenure,” reads the Tipperary County Board statement.

“Liam brought the Tipperary team and their loyal band of supporters on an incredible journey, the highlight of which was an All-Ireland semi-final appearance in 2016. This was followed up with division three success in 2017 and a determined push to achieve promotion to division one in 2018. Unfortunately, beset by injury the panel and management were hindered in their quest to push on in 2019.

“Tipperary County Board are very grateful to Liam and wish him continued success for the future,” concludes the statement.

