Tipperary minor hurling team are still in with a fighting chance to make Munster final

Paul Collins’ Tipperary minor hurling team are still in with a fighting chance to make the Munster final - Limerick's 0-16 to 0-13 win over Clare on Sunday has thrown a lifeline to the Premier County.

Despite losing out to Cork (1-18 to 2-27) and Clare (1-9 to 2-13) Tipperary have two points thanks to their 3-15 to 2-15 win over Waterford and can qualify for the provincial final should they beat Limerick by a significant margin at Semple Stadium, Thurles on Sunday, June 16 (throw-in 12 noon) and if Cork also beat Clare in Ennis.

Right now Cork top the group on five points while Limerick and Clare are joint second on four points. A significant win over Limerick would propel Tipperary onto four points (level with the Shannonsiders and Clare. Tipperary, however, have a poor scoring difference (-16) when compared to Limerick (+3) and Clare (+6).

Only the provincial finalists progress to the All-Ireland series.

FURTHER READING

To keep up to date with all the sporting news in Tipperary please click here - to follow the Tipperary Star sports team on twitter please click here - to follow sports editor Brian McDonnell on Twitter please click here. Alternatively, you can also like the Tipperary Star on Facebook.