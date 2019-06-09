Round-Up: Tipperary County Hurling League reaches a critical stage as Roscrea book place in division one final four

Roscrea roared to a nine-point win over Nenagh Éire Óg at MacDonagh Park in Nenagh on Sunday afternoon and duly booked their place in the Tipperary Water County Hurling League division one semi-finals. Each and every division has now taken real shape with the battle for promotion (and relegation) now reaching a critical stage. Please read on for our round-up of all the action.

DIVISION ONE

In division one the top two teams in each group progresses to the semi-finals while the bottom team in each group is relegated.

In group one Roscrea (eleven points), courtesy of an eye-catching win over Nenagh Éire Óg, are through to the division one semi-finals. Éire Óg (eight points) are second in the group and although they can still be overtaken a win over Portroe in their final game will propel the defending champions into the knock-out stage of the competition. Éire Óg Annacarty (six points) are the biggest threat to Nenagh since they still have two games to play against Loughmore-Castleiney and Killenaule. Meanwhile Killenaule have been relegated to division two following five defeats and one walk over conceded.

Weekend Results

Portroe 1-16 Toomevara 3-26

Nenagh Éire Óg 0-17 Roscrea 1-23

Killenaule 1-18 Clonoulty-Rossmore 1-20

In group two bottom side Burgess have given themselves a fighting chance to avoid the drop thanks to their seven-point win over Kilruane. Burgess now have one point (deducted a point for conceding a walkover), Moycarkey-Borris have two and Kilruane MacDonagh’s three at the bottom of the table. Critically, Burgess (v Thurles Sarsfields) and Moycarkey-Borris (v Upperchurch-Drombane) hold a game in hand over Kilruane. In the final round of games Burgess are at home to Drom & Inch, Kilruane are at home to Thurles Sarsfields and Moycarkey-Borris are at home to Kildangan.

And, at opposite end of the table it is just as tight - Borris-Ileigh are top on nine points, Drom & Inch are second on nine points and Upperchurch-Drombane are third on eight while Thurles Sarsfields have an outside chance of making the top two (five points). Both Upperchurch-Drombane (v Moycarkey-Borris) and Thurles Sarsfields (v Burgess) hold a game in hand over the top two. In the final round of games Drom & Inch are away to Burgess, Thurles Sarsfields are away to Kilruane and in a key contest Borris-Ileigh will take on Upperchurch-Drombane.

Weekend Results

Kiladangan 1-19 Borris-Ileigh 1-22

Burgess 4-17 Kilruane MacDonagh's 1-19

Thurles Sarsfields 2-21 Moycarkey-Borris 2-17

DIVISION TWO

In division two only the top team in each group progresses to the final while the bottom team in each group is relegated. Both finalists are promoted.

Following six wins in group one Clonakenny are top on twelve points, but Carrick Swans are right on their heels (ten points). And, in the final round of games Clonakenny are home to Swans with the winner of that contest progressing to the final and also earn promotion to division one. Meanwhile Borrisokane look certain to face the drop unless Silvermines give another walkover.

This season teams are deducted a point for given a walkover and if you give two walkovers you are automatically relegated.

Weekend Results

St Mary's Clonmel w/o Silvermines scr

Carrick Swans 3-20 Cashel 1-15

Templederry 1-16 Holycross-Ballycahill 2-20

It is much tighter in group two. On Tuesday night, June 11 (8pm) Lorrha-Dorrha host Shannon Rovers and a win for Lorrha would propel them to the summit of group two.

Lorrha are third on eight points with a game in hand on Mullinahone (eight) and JK Bracken's (nine). In the final round of games JK Bracken's are away to Shannon Rovers while Lorrha-Dorrha host Mullinahone.

At the opposite end of the table it's a straight shootout between Golden-Kilfeacle (two points) and Ballingarry (one) to avoid relegation - in the final round of games Golden-Kilfeacle are at home to Newport while Ballingarry host Ballina.

Weekend Results

Ballina 9-15 Golden-Kilfeacle 1-13

Mullinahone 0-28 Newport 2-16

JK Bracken's 2-12 Ballingarry 1-13

DIVISION THREE

In division three only the top team in each group progresses to the final while the bottom team in each group is relegated. Both finalists are promoted.

In group one Drom & Inch have eleven points, but can be caught by a Boherlahan-Dualla team (seven points) who have a game in hand (versus Ballinahinch) and will then complete the round robin stage of the competition away to Kiladangan. In the last round Drom & Inch are at home to Ballinahinch.

Ballybacon-Grange are bottom on one point and are one behind Kiladangan. In their final game Kildangan are at home to Boherlahan-Dualla while Ballybacon-Grange have three games remaining: v Boherlahan, v Cappawhite and v Ballinahinch.

Weekend Results

Moyne-Templetuohy 1-15 Drom & Inch 0-23

Boherlahan-Dualla 3-21 Cappawhite 2-15

Kiladangan 2-13 Lattin-Cullen Gaels 2-17

Moyle Rovers have automatically relegated from group two after giving more than one walkover.

Meanwhile Knockavilla Kickhams top group two on twelve points after six wins while Gortnahoe-Glengoole and Moneygall are joint-second on ten. In the final round of games Gortnahoe-Glengoole are home to Clonoulty-Rossmore while in the key game Knockavilla Kickhams face a Moneygall team who could leap frog them by virtue of the head-to-head rule.

Weekend Results

Moneygall 0-18 Seán Treacy's 0-17

Clonoulty-Rossmore 3-15 Kilsheelan-Kilcash 1-15

Gortnahoe-Glengoole 1-18 Galtee Rovers 1-8

DIVISION FOUR

In division four only the top team in each group progresses to the final while the bottom team in each group is relegated. Both finalists are promoted.

In group one Arravale Rovers are through to the final while Father Sheehy’s can avoid relegation with a win over Arravale Rovers in their final game which is scheduled to take place at Seán Treacy Park on Friday, June 14 (7.30pm).

Meanwhile Carrick Davins have won group two and will take on Arravale Rovers in the final while Skeheenarinky have been relegated.

DIVISION FIVE

Right now Newcastle and Cappawhite top division five on ten points, but can still be caught by Ballylooby-Castlegrace and Ballingarry who are both on four points - both hold a game in hand over the top two. And, they are plenty of games left to play in this division.

Weekend Results

Cahir 4-16 JK Bracken's 0-7

Clonmel Óg w/o Thurles Gaels scr

Cappawhite 1-13 Ballingarry 0-10

Newcastle 0-20 Ballylooby-Castlegrace 1-13

DIVISION SIX

Killea lead the group thanks to three wins (six points) and have a game to play while Knock, Rosegreen and Clerihan are still in contention to make the final on two points.

Weekend Results

Knock 2-10 Killea 3-16

Clerihan 3-17 Solohead 0-12

