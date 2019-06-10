Stand tickets for Tipp/Limerick hurling games almost sold out

Munster GAA has confirmed that the tickets.ie/Centra/Supervalu allocation of stand tickets for the Munster Senior and Minor Hurling Championship games between Tipperary and Limerick at Semple Stadium next Sunday, June 16 have now sold out.

The remaining stand tickets remain with the participating County Boards and in the unlikely event of these tickets being returned, they will be put on public sale via tickets.ie /Centra/ Supervalu.

Terrace Tickets for this fixture remain on sale, with Limerick being allocated the Town End Terrace and Tipperary allocated the Killinan End Terrace.

