Another big European stage win for Carrick-on-Suir's Sam Bennett

Carrick-on-Suir Sam Bennett claimed a convincing victory on stage three of the Criterium du Dauphine in France today (Wednesday).

Bennett led the field home on the 177k route from Le Puy-en-Velay to Riom sprinting clear in the end after some brilliant teamwork allowed him to break clear in the final 200m.

This lasest triumph represents Bennett’s seventh stage win this season and he now joins Julian Alaphilippe as the top stage winner in World Tour competitions this year.

Ireland’s Dan Martin finished in the same time as Bennett, back in 76th place leaving him inside the top 20 in the general classification.