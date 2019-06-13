Yvonne Daly Ryan wins Lady Captain's Prize at Tipperary Golf Club

Last Sunday Tipperary Golf Club’s biggest competition of the year Lady Captain's prize took place.

It was a most enjoyable day to remember by our Lady Captain, her family,friends and fellow members. With a large crowd battling it out for the most coveted prize of the season, Yvonne Daly Ryan came out on top winning the prize everyone wants most.

It was a remarkable achievement for Yvonne as this is her second time winning the Lady Captain's Prize playing off 8 handicap.

Lady Captain Mary O’Doherty put up a fabulous prize that all had a close eye on before we hit the fairways.

The singing group started off the night with some very fine tunes directed by Vincent Gilligan and led by our talented musician Men's President Maurice Crotty. The singing and dancing finished in the early hours of the morning.

Lady Captain's Prize runner-up Kiara O'Keefe receives her prize from Lady Captain Mary O'Doherty

LADIES FIXTURES

Friday June 14th regional championship 9 hole qualifier ILGU/GUI. Wednesday June 19th Consolation prize 18 holes strokeplay medal competition

LADIES RESULTS

Sunday June 9, Lady Captain's prize (Mrs. Mary O'Doherty): Winner: Yvonne Daly Ryan (8) 74 nett on back 9 from R/up: Kiara O'Keefe (33) 74 nett; Best gross: Kaelin O'Keefe (8) 83 gross; 3rd: Mary Crowe (19) 75 nett on back 9 from 4th: Cora O'Dwyer (34) 75 nett.

Category A: Anne Kinane Creamer (13) 75 nett; Category B: Imelda Fitzpatrick (24) 76 nett; Category C: Adrienne Hogan (31) 81 nett

Past Captain: Anne O'Donoghue (23)

Front 9: Josie Dunne (22) 35 nett

Back 9: Aoife Lowry (5) 34.5 nett

9 hole seniors: Nora McGrath (38) 11pts

Get Into Golf: Nuala O'Sullivan (36) 14pts

Longest Drive: Marian Finn (Thurles).