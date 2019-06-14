Tipp's minor hurlers have only a slim chance of reaching Munster final

Tipperary's Minor hurlers go into Sunday's final group game in the Munster championship with an outside chance of reaching the final.

Tipp need to beat Limerick by a significant margin at Semple Stadium and hope that Cork defeat Clare in Ennis.

Cork top the group on five points while Limerick and Clare are joint second on four points, with Tipp on just two points.

Tipperary, however, have a poor scoring difference (-16) when compared to Limerick (+3) and Clare (+6).

Only the provincial finalists progress to the All-Ireland series.

Sunday's game in Thurles starts at 12 noon and it's hoped that Tipp supporters will arrive at the stadium in good time to offer the team plenty of support.