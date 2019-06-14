Two Tipperary students selected for Horse Racing Ireland internships

Tipperary students Jack Fogarty from Golden, Cashel and Keith Walsh from Rossadrehid, Bansha have received summer internships as part of the Horse Racing Ireland (HRI) Student Internship Programme.

It is the sixth year of the HRI Student Internship Programme, and a total of seven interns started their ten-week work placements at the beginning of June.

Five interns are based in HRI’s head office at Ballymany, in the marketing, finance, racing, and IT departments and Tote Ireland, while two interns are based in the marketing department at Leopardstown Racecourse.

The programme is a unique opportunity for students to expand their industry contacts, broaden their knowledge and gain valuable experience in all aspects of the racing industry.

Jack Fogarty

Jack Fogarty from Golden, Cashel is based in the finance department at HRI. Jack is a third year accountancy student at University College Cork and a member of the UCC Horse Racing Society. Jack has previously worked at Goffs Bloodstock Sales as a bid spotter and also gained experience in Ballydoyle Racing.

Commenting on his placement, Jack said: “I am absolutely thrilled to be given the fantastic opportunity to join the finance department in HRI for their student internship programme. I have been greatly interested and passionate about both the racing and bloodstock industries from an early age and so I am delighted to be part of HRI, who I see as the hub of Irish racing, for the next three months.

“I hope to go into greater detail in relation to the business angle of the industry during my three months and furthermore meet new people involved in the various areas of the industry.”

Keith Walsh

Keith Walsh from Rossadrehid, Bansha is a third year IT student at Limerick Institute of Technology. Keith has worked part-time at Tipperary racecourse for the past two years assisting with their social media and photography and is looking forward to his experience within the marketing department at HRI.

Keith commented: “I’m excited to be working in Horse Racing Ireland over the course of the summer, I hope that over the duration of this Internship I can experience as much as possible in as many areas as I can.”