Barry and Kathleen both win Vice Captains Prize at Cahir Park Golf Club

At Cahir Park Golf Club last weekend Barry McCormack (Gents) and Kathleen Alton (Ladies) won the Vice Captains Prizes, of Stephen Flannery and Susan Carey respectively.

June 7 to June 9 brought around our latest Golfer of the Year event in the form of Stephen Flannery Vice Captains Prize. A great turn out over the weekend where Stephen provided a good test to the challengers with some tricky pin positions. It must be mentioned also how well the course was turned out by our Greenkeeping team after some huge bouts of rain. Huge congrats on a great job.

Coming out on top over the four days was Barry McCormack with a brilliant 65 nett beating Eoin Ahearne on a countback. Great shooting. Third was Gerard Cahill with a 68 nett (CB) Gross went to Emmet Leahy with 70 Gross. Fourth went to Kevin McGuire with a 68 nett. Junior winner was Jake Lindy with 68 nett.

Congrats to all winners on a great weekend of golf.

The Lady Vice-Captain’s Prize (Mrs Susan Carey) also had a big turnout. The course was in great shape and the clubhouse was buzzing. On Sunday night we had the prize giving alongside the prize giving of the men’s Vice Captains Prize Mr Stephen Flannery. This was the first time the two prizes coincided with each other and it worked out very well with a packed clubhouse. The atmosphere was electric and thank you to Keith and his staff for the finger food and hospitality.

1st Kathleen Alton 40pts

2nd Patricia Browne 38pts

Gross Joanne Quaid

3rd Breda R Hickey 37pts

4th Imelda Buckley 26pts

Best 36-41 h/c Margaret Costello 29pts