Tipperary hurlers put unbeaten record on the line against All-Ireland champions Limerick

Despite accumulating maximum points from their three games and booking a place in the All-Ireland championship, Tipperary’s senior hurlers will have to wait until tomorrow, Sunday to confirm their qualification for the Munster Final on June 30.

Tipperary take on All-Ireland champions Limerick at Semple Stadium at 2pm, knowing that a win or a draw would guarantee them a place in the decider.

They can still reach the final even if they lose - wins for Limerick and Cork (against Clare in Ennis, also on Sunday at 2pm) would see three teams finish on six points, in the event of which the provincial finalists would be decided on scoring difference.

Tipperary are seven points ahead of Limerick and 25 points better off than Cork in that regard; and if Tipp and Cork’s scoring difference is identical then the highest total score for would determine who qualifies for the Munster Final.

Victories for Tipp and Cork would put them through to the final, with Limerick taking the third qualifying spot. A win for Cork and a draw between Tipp and Limerick would have the same outcome.

The situation, therefore, may still be up in the air entering the final weekend of the provincial championship, but it’s one that Tipp would have taken before a ball was pucked in anger last month.

The only unbeaten team in the province, the championship has witnessed Tipp’s renaissance, following a dismal run of four matches without a win last year, when they were out of contention by June 10.

Sunday’s game against the All-Ireland champions promises to be their toughest of the campaign so far, against a Limerick team that has regained momentum by swatting Waterford and Clare aside following their surprise opening day defeat by Cork.

In their defeat of Clare a fortnight ago Tipperary got their match-ups just right, with Brendan Maher snuffing out the threat posed by Tony Kelly, Cathal Barrett doing a similar job on Shane O’Donnell and Barry Heffernan allowing John Conlon little leeway.

Now they’ll need to do the same again on Sunday if they’re to put the shackles on freescoring Limerick forwards Aaron Gillane, Peter Casey and Tom Morrissey, who played leading roles in their 1-28 to 0-13 destruction of Clare.

Despite that fairly routine win, a Tipp team that has scored seven goals in three matches must also have noted the early goal chances that the Limerick defence surrendered to John Conlon, Peter Duggan and Aron Shanagher.

Limerick have shown that they won’t relinquish the McCarthy Cup too easily and of all the contenders for the All-Ireland title they surely have the strongest panel. They beat Clare by 18 points without Darragh O’Donovan, Seamus Flanagan, Tom Condon, Barry Nash, Dan Morrissey or Shane Dowling in the starting fifteen.

Following convincing wins over Cork, Waterford and Clare, Tipp would lay down another marker by winning on Sunday.

Neither would defeat be the end of the world, and whatever the outcome on Sunday they appear well equipped to face the challenges that lie ahead.

