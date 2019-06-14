Liam Sheedy has named the Tipperary team to face All-Ireland champions Limerick at Semple Stadium on Sunday

The bookies have installed Liam Sheedy's Tipperary team as marginal favourites (10/11) to beat Limerick at Semple Stadium, Thurles on Sunday, June 16 (2pm). And, the Premier County team has been named for the clash with the All-Ireland champions.

It is more than interesting at the summit of the Munster Senior Hurling Championship table - Liam Sheedy's Tipperary are still not 100% assured of their place in the provincial decider.

Tipperary lead the round robin stage of the provincial championship on six points (with a scoring difference of +38) while Cork (+13) and Limerick (+31) are joint second on four. In the final round of games Tipperary host Limerick while Cork face a trip to Ennis (also at 2pm) on Sunday, June 16. So, if Cork win in Ennis and the All-Ireland champions see off the challenge of Tipperary in Thurles three teams will complete the group stage of the championship on six points meaning that progress to the provincial final will come down to scoring difference.

Irrespective of what happens next Sunday Liam Sheedy's men have progressed to the All-Ireland series courtesy of wins over Cork (2-28 to 1-24), Waterford (2-30 to 0-18) and Clare (3-21 to 0-17). Meanwhile Limerick regrouped from an opening day defeat suffered at the hands of Cork (1-19 to 1-26) to beat Waterford (2-24 to 0-10) and Clare (1-28 to 0-13).

The Tipperary team reads as follows:

1. Brian Hogan (Lorrha-Dorrha)

2. Cathal Barrett (Holycross-Ballycahill)

3. James Barry (Upperchurch-Drombane)

4. Seán O’Brien (Newport)

5. Brendan Maher (Borris-Ileigh)

6. Pádraic Maher (Thurles Sarsfields)

7. Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfields)

8. Michael Breen (Ballina)

9. Noel McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)

10. Patrick Maher (Lorrha-Dorrha)

11. John O’Dwyer (Killenaule)

12. Jake Morris (Nenagh Éire Óg)

13. John McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)

14. Séamus Callanan (Drom & Inch, captain)

15. Jason Forde (Silvermines)

Subs:

16. Paul Maher (Moyne-Templetuohy)

17. Ger Browne (Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams)

18. Robert Byrne (Portroe)

19. Willie Connors (Kiladangan)

20. Cian Darcy (Kilruane MacDonagh’s)

21. Alan Flynn (Kiladangan)

22. Barry Heffernan (Nenagh Éire Óg)

23. Mark Kehoe (Kilsheelan-Kilcash)

24. Séamus Kennedy (St Mary’s Clonmel)

25. Dan McCormack (Borris-Ileigh)

26. Joe O’Dwyer (Killenaule)

