Manager Paul Collins has named the Tipperary minor hurling team to face Limerick on Sunday at Semple Stadium
The Tipperary minor hurling management team pictured from left: Shane McGrath (Ballinahinch), Paul Collins (Drom & Inch), Tony Shelly (Killenaule) and Ger Ryan (Cappawhite).
Paul Collins’ Tipperary minor hurling team are still in with a fighting chance to make the Munster final - Limerick's 0-16 to 0-13 win over Clare on June 9 has thrown a lifeline to the Premier County. And, Collins has named his team to face the Shannonsiders at Semple Stadium on Sunday, June 16 (12 noon).
Despite losing out to Cork (1-18 to 2-27) and Clare (1-9 to 2-13) Tipperary have two points thanks to their 3-15 to 2-15 win over Waterford and can qualify for the provincial final should they beat Limerick by a significant margin and if Cork also beat Clare in Ennis.
Right now Cork top the group on five points while Limerick and Clare are joint second on four points. A significant win over Limerick would propel Tipperary onto four points (level with the Shannonsiders and Clare). Tipperary, however, have a poor scoring difference (-16) when compared to Limerick (+3) and Clare (+6).
Please note: only the provincial finalists progress to the All-Ireland series.
The Tipperary minor hurling team to face Limerick on Sunday reads as follows:
1. Shane Gleeson (Kiladangan)
2. Sam Loughran (Ballina)
3. Ed Connolly (Loughmore-Castleiney)
4. Jamie Duncan (Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams)
5. Eoin Marnane (Golden-Kilfeacle)
6. Ciarán Lloyd (Moyne-Templetuohy)
7. Ryan Walsh (Fethard)
8. Conor O'Dwyer (Cashel King Cormacs)
9. John Campion (Drom & Inch, captain)
10. Conor Ryan (Borrisokane)
11. Stephen Ferncombe (Clonoulty-Rossmore)
12. Paddy Creedon (Thurles Sarsfields)
13. Colm Fogarty (Lorrha-Dorrha)
14. Tony Cahill (Drom & Inch)
15. Jack Leamy (Golden-Kilfeacle)
Subs:
16. Páidí Williams (Kilruane MacDonagh’s)
17. Michael Corcoran (Silvermines)
18. Cathal Deely (St Mary's Clonmel)
19. Ciarán McCormack (Loughmore-Castleiney)
20. Conor McKelvey (Silvermines)
21. Kenneth Ryan (Toomevara)
22. Luke Seacy (Roscrea)
23. Kyle Shelly (Moycarkey-Borris)
24. Darragh Stakelum (Durlas Óg)
