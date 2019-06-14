Manager Paul Collins has named the Tipperary minor hurling team to face Limerick on Sunday at Semple Stadium

Paul Collins’ Tipperary minor hurling team are still in with a fighting chance to make the Munster final - Limerick's 0-16 to 0-13 win over Clare on June 9 has thrown a lifeline to the Premier County. And, Collins has named his team to face the Shannonsiders at Semple Stadium on Sunday, June 16 (12 noon).

Despite losing out to Cork (1-18 to 2-27) and Clare (1-9 to 2-13) Tipperary have two points thanks to their 3-15 to 2-15 win over Waterford and can qualify for the provincial final should they beat Limerick by a significant margin and if Cork also beat Clare in Ennis.

Right now Cork top the group on five points while Limerick and Clare are joint second on four points. A significant win over Limerick would propel Tipperary onto four points (level with the Shannonsiders and Clare). Tipperary, however, have a poor scoring difference (-16) when compared to Limerick (+3) and Clare (+6).

Please note: only the provincial finalists progress to the All-Ireland series.

The Tipperary minor hurling team to face Limerick on Sunday reads as follows:

1. Shane Gleeson (Kiladangan)

2. Sam Loughran (Ballina)

3. Ed Connolly (Loughmore-Castleiney)

4. Jamie Duncan (Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams)

5. Eoin Marnane (Golden-Kilfeacle)

6. Ciarán Lloyd (Moyne-Templetuohy)

7. Ryan Walsh (Fethard)

8. Conor O'Dwyer (Cashel King Cormacs)

9. John Campion (Drom & Inch, captain)

10. Conor Ryan (Borrisokane)

11. Stephen Ferncombe (Clonoulty-Rossmore)

12. Paddy Creedon (Thurles Sarsfields)

13. Colm Fogarty (Lorrha-Dorrha)

14. Tony Cahill (Drom & Inch)

15. Jack Leamy (Golden-Kilfeacle)

Subs:

16. Páidí Williams (Kilruane MacDonagh’s)

17. Michael Corcoran (Silvermines)

18. Cathal Deely (St Mary's Clonmel)

19. Ciarán McCormack (Loughmore-Castleiney)

20. Conor McKelvey (Silvermines)

21. Kenneth Ryan (Toomevara)

22. Luke Seacy (Roscrea)

23. Kyle Shelly (Moycarkey-Borris)

24. Darragh Stakelum (Durlas Óg)

