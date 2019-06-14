Here is the Tipperary ladies football team to face Clare in Sunday's Munster intermediate final at Cappamore

Tipperary will take on Clare in the TG4 Munster Intermediate Ladies Football Championship final on Sunday, June 16 at 12 noon in Cappamore, Limerick - this year the provincial championship has been run on a round robin basis and since the provincial champions are seeded in the group phase of the All-Ireland series there is huge incentive to win the competition outright.

Tipperary progressed to the Munster final against the Banner following wins over Limerick (10-22 to 0-4) and Clare (2-15 to 2-11).

The Tipperary ladies football championship team for Sunday's Munster final reads as follows:

Lauren Fitzpatrick (Ballymacarbry, Waterford)

Lucy Spillane (Fethard)

Maria Curley (Templemore)

Emma Cronin (Moyle Rovers)

Niamh Martin (Sliabh na mBan)

Samantha Lambert (Ardfinnan)

Orla O’Dwyer (Boherlahan)

Aisling McCarthy (Cahir)

Anna Rose Kennedy (Aherlow)

Ava Fennessy (Clonmel Commercials)

Aishling Moloney (Cahir)

Courtney Lonergan (Clonmel Commercials)

Caoimhe Condon (Brian Ború’s)

Caitlin Kennedy (Aherlow)

Róisín Daly (Moyne-Templetuohy)

Subs:

Rachel Sweeney (Holycross)

Anna Carey (Clonmel Commercials)

Laura Dillon (Ardfinnan)

Niamh Lonergan (Moyle Rovers)

Emma Buckley (Cahir)

Emma Morrissey (Aherlow)

Elaine Fitzpatrick (Templemore)

Angela McGuigan (Sliabh na mBan)

Orla Winston (Clonmel Commercials)

Rosanna Kiely (Cahir)

Muireann Lloyd (Moyne-Templetuohy)

Marie Creedon (Thurles Sarsfields)

Katie Cunningham (Latin-Cullen)

Bríd Condon (Aherlow)

Cora Maher (Moyle Rovers)

Manager Shane Ronayne (Mourneabbey, Cork) is joined on the management team by Tony Smith (Moyle Rovers), Ed Burke (Moyle Rovers) and Sarah Jane Darmody (Ardfinnan) while James O’Leary (Arravale Rovers) takes responsibility for the strength and conditioning of the side.

Tipperary, of course, were crowned All-Ireland intermediate champions as recently as 2017 when beating Tyrone so famously in the decider (1-13 to 1-10), but were cruelly relegated from the senior grade in the 2018.

Tipp, however, carry a degree of confidence into this summer’s Munster and All-Ireland intermediate campaigns following the experience gained in division one of the league. The side managed by Shane Ronayne beat Cavan in the 2018 division two league final to earn their place at the top table of ladies football for the very first time. And, the Premier County performed admirably during the recent division one campaign.

Tipperary secured their division one status in the Lidl National Ladies Football League with a round to spare thanks to a one-point win over Monaghan (1-15 to 2-11) while the Premier County performed admirably against outstanding sides like Mayo, Galway and Donegal. The highlight of the campaign, however, had to be the display at Páirc Uí Rinn, Cork. Following a performance bubbling with ambition, hard work and real quality Tipperary beat Cork by a single point (3-13 to 1-18) - beating the Rebels, who are one of the favourites to win the All-Ireland senior title this season (Cork lost the 2018 All-Ireland final to Dublin and have claimed eleven All-Ireland titles since 2005), speaks volumes for the potential of Shane Ronayne’s fast-improving side.

