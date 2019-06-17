Tipperary ladies football team are crowned Munster champions following 13-point win over Clare at Cappamore

Tipperary were crowned TG4 Munster intermediate ladies football champions following their decisive defeat of Clare in the Munster decider played at Cappamore on Sunday last.

TG4 Munster Intermediate Ladies

Football Championship Final

Tipperary 0-20 Clare 1-4

The sides are no strangers to each other having already met in this provincial decider in 2016 and 2017 when Tipperary also took the honours. However, when the sides met in the opening round of this current championship Tipperary only defeated the reigning Munster champions by four points.

The opening half was nip and tuck all the way and the sides were level mid-way through. However, a point each from Caoimhe Condon, Aishling McCarthy and Niamh Lonergan gave Tipperary a three-point lead at the break when the scoreline read 0-7 to 0-4.

Niamh O’Dea got Clare’s first three scores before Roisin Considine added another.

On the restart Tipperary were quick to stretch that lead with a point each from Aisling McCarthy and Aishling Moloney. However, Clare put themselves right back into this game when Niamh O’Dea was pulled down in the square as she advanced on goal. Clare’s Grainne Nolan converted the resultant penalty and the scoreline now stood Tipperary 0-9 Clare 1-4.

The penalty seemed to jolt Tipperary into life - relentless waves of attack ensured with Aishling Moloney leading the charge and stealing the show. The Cahir lady registered an individual tally of 0-10 from there until the end. Caoimhe Condon chipped in with a 0-1 of her own also near the end.

Clare failed to register a single score after that 35th minute penalty and Tipperary were crowned Munster champions when captain Samantha Lambert was presented with the Enda McDonnell Memorial Cup by Fergal McDonnell.

It’s on now for Tipperary into the All-Ireland round robin series where they will be seeded - they must wait until the conclusion of the all the other provincial finals to know who and when they will be playing. One thing is certain it is going to be a busy month of July for Tipperary ladies football.

Tipperary: Lauren Fitzpatrick (Ballymacarbry, Waterford), Lucy Spillane (Fethard), Maria Curley (Templemore), Emma Cronin (Moyle Rovers), Niamh Martin (Sliabh na mBan), Samantha Lambert (Ardfinnan), Orla O’Dywer (Boherlahan), Aisling McCarthy (Cahir, 0-2), Anna Rose Kennedy (Aherlow), Ava Fennessy (Clonmel Commercials), Aisling Moloney (Cahir, 0-14), Courtney Lonergan (Clonmel Commercials), Caoimhe Condon (Brian Boru's, 0-2), Caitlin Kennedy (Aherlow), Niamh Lonergan (Sliabh na mBan, 0-2). Subs used: Roisin Daly (Moyne Templetuohy) for N Lonergan, Emma Buckley (Cahir) for O O’Dwyer, Emma Morrissey (Aherlow) for AR Kennedy.

The Tipperary panel of players pictured with the Enda McDonnell Cup after the Premier County defeated Clare in the Munster Intermediate Ladies Football Championship final played at Cappamore in County Limerick on Sunday afternoon Picture: Anois Photography