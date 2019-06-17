What the media had to say about Tipperary's four-point “phoney war” win over Limerick

Following Tipperary's four-point (1-22 to 0-21) win in the Munster Senior Hurling Championship over All-Ireland champions Limerick the national media had plenty to say - some questioned the Shannonsiders' approach to this “phoney war” ahead of the provincial final between the teams on June 30 at the LIT Gaelic Grounds while the significance of the injury suffered by Patrick Maher was not lost on anyone.

“What was significant about the game was the injuries to Tipperary pair, Cathal Barrett and Patrick ‘Bonner’ Maher. Barrett’s hamstring issue suggests that he is unlikely to feature in a Munster final but could get back at some point after that but Maher’s knee injury looks season-ending and that is a massive blow to Tipperary as he has been one of the outstanding players in the 2019 championship”

Nicky English (Irish Times)

“Your statement is dictated by your intent. Tipperary made theirs by putting out their strongest team and winning the game, albeit at a cost of injuries to Cathal Barrett and Patrick Maher. Very little of this 70 minutes suggested Limerick really wanted this . . . what rammed home the nature of this game was that, four points down on 43 minutes, John Kiely sent on a young prospect ahead of the hurler of the year”

Shane Stapleton (The Times, London)

“From the demeanour of the Tipp outfield players, it was obvious they were well up for this game. I wondered if the Treaty were in a similar frame of mind. Tipp looked sharp. They harried their opponents relentlessly and their first touch was top-drawer. Limerick didn’t look as fired up and there was a ‘phoney war’ type atmosphere between these two great rivals . . . And as the game drew to a close I looked down at Limerick manager John Kiely from my vantage point high in the stand. He was in conversation with selector Brian Geary and coach Paul Kinnerk. They didn’t look perturbed by the situation and I felt this loss would suit them nicely as preparation for the rematch in two weeks’ time in their home patch”

Donal O'Grady (Irish Examiner)

“So Tipperary's perfect summer arcs towards a Munster final and, maybe, something more earthy and elemental now. Without the stimulus of silverware or a do-or-die scenario, any reluctance to delve too deeply into the forensics of this rollicking game felt entirely natural on the back of confirmation that these teams now meet again next Sunday week with a provincial title on the line. Whatever script unspools that day in the Gaelic Grounds will, inevitably, feel more authentic than yesterday's impression of calm authority from a Tipperary team still answering every question”

Vincent Hogan (Irish Independent)

“Difficult to distinguish the winners from the losers here. Because the scoreboard told only half the story. With both teams meeting again in Limerick in 13 days’ time, you couldn’t say Tipperary have half the job done. Those Gaelic Grounds ghosts from last year, the nightmare of where, when and against whom their 2018 season went into freefall, can only be laid to rest there. There was an eeriness to this game too and the Tipperary dressing room afterwards, perpetuated by the serious injuries sustained by Cathal Barrett and Patrick Maher”

John Fogarty (Irish Examiner)

“Clouding an otherwise satisfactory afternoon, which ended with the teams now scheduled to meet again in the Munster final in two weeks, were worrying injuries to key personnel, corner back Cathal Barrett who left in the 32nd minute with what appeared to be a hamstring problem and a more serious looking issue in the case of Patrick Maher, who was stretchered from the pitch just before half-time”

Seán Moran (Irish Times)

“Nobody goes out to play poorly at this level but Limerick had the look of a team that had their minds elsewhere. On the other hand, it underlined how Limerick are just a different team when Declan Hannon, Cian Lynch and Gearóid Hegarty are not on the field. It’s surprising given how much Limerick pride themselves on work-rate and high quality, but once Tipperary started well and got ahead, Limerick never looked like catching them”

Anthony Daly (Irish Examiner)

“Every time Tipp got the ball they were moving forward and that was the difference, especially in the middle third. Limerick were going sideways or backwards: they played up the middle of the pitch, spraying it wide very rarely, trying to pick their way through a forest of Tipp bodies and attempting to play the perfect pass inside”

Brendan Cummins (Irish Independent)

