HURLING
Here are five vital club hurling league games which are sure to set the pulses racing in Tipperary this week
The 2019 Tipperary Water County Hurling League has proven to be a resounding success with the vast majority of clubs treating the competition with the respect that it deserves. And, as the round robin stage of the competition reaches a conclusion there are a number of key clashes scheduled to take place during the forthcoming week which are sure to set the pulses racing.
DIVISION ONE
In group two of division one Upperchurch-Drombane (ten points), Borris-Ileigh (nine), Drom & Inch (nine) and Thurles Sarsfields (eight) are all in contention for the two semi-final spots on offer.
In the final round of games Borris-Ileigh host Upperchurch-Drombane in a potential cracker while Drom & Inch are away to a Burgess side who are battling to avoid relegation. Entering the final round of games Burgess are bottom (one point) with Moycarkey-Borris second from bottom (two) and Kilruane third from bottom (three).
Sunday, June 23
Borris-Ileigh v Upperchurch-Drombane
in Borrisoleigh @ 12 noon
Tuesday, June 25
Burgess v Drom & Inch
in Kilcolman @ 8pm
DIVISION TWO
There are no semi-finals in division two so only the top team in each group progresses to the final and earns promotion to division one.
Following six wins in group one Clonakenny are top on twelve points, but Carrick Swans are right on their heels (ten points). And, in the final round of games Clonakenny are home to Swans with the winner of that contest progressing to the final; should Carrick Swans win they will draw level with Clonakenny on points progress to the final by virtue of the head-to-head rule.
Sunday, June 23
Clonakenny v Carrick Swans
in Boherlahan @ 12 noon
In group two Lorrha-Dorrha are top on ten points with Mullinahone (eight) and JK Bracken's (nine) chasing hard. In the final round of games JK Bracken's are away to Shannon Rovers while Lorrha-Dorrha host Mullinahone.
Sunday, June 23
Lorrha-Dorrha v Mullinahone
in Lorrha @ 12 noon
DIVISION THREE
There are no semi-finals in division three so only the top team in each group progresses to the final and earns promotion to division two.
Knockavilla Kickhams are top of group two on twelve points while Gortnahoe-Glengoole and Moneygall are joint-second on ten points. So, it is all to play for in the final round of games when Gortnahoe-Glengoole are home to Clonoulty-Rossmore on Saturday (7pm) while in the key game Knockavilla Kickhams face a Moneygall team who could leap frog them by virtue of the head-to-head rule should they prevail.
Tuesday, June 25
Knockavilla Kickhams v Moneygall
in Dundrum @ 8pm
FURTHER READING
To keep up to date with all the sporting news in Tipperary please click here - to follow the Tipperary Star sports team on twitter please click here - to follow sports editor Brian McDonnell on Twitter please click here. Alternatively, you can also like the Tipperary Star on Facebook.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on