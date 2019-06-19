Darts legend Phil Taylor helps out Tipp Hospice

Darts fans were in heaven last weekend as darts kingpin Phil Taylor, with 72 world titles in many grades. took part in an exhibition tournament at the Times Hotel with the proceeds going to South Tipp Hospice.

The atmosphere was electric as sixteen players took to the stage to pit their skills against the most successful darts player on the planet. Phil’s humour was a great hit with the audience questions and answer sessions before the main event and it was a great experience for the sixteen players to play against a world champion. The biggest cheer of the night was for former 1979 Irish Champion Eddie Morrissey who created a great match against Phil Taylor but was gracefully defeated by the World Champ.

The Tipperary Vintage Rally, John Buckley (Times Hotel) and Maid of Erin’s Michael Morrissey and Tara McBride

Appreciation and thanks got to John Buckley from the Times Hotel for making his premises available for the occasion, Maid of Erin’s Michael Morrissey and his partner Tara McBride who were instrumental in bringing the World champion to Tipperary, and trojan worker Dave Grace.

A raffle was held on the night and all proceeds will go to the South Tipperary Hospice via the Tipperary Vintage Rally.

