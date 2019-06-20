Hurling pairings finalised for the prestigious Cahill Cup and Crosco Cup deciders in Mid and West Tipperary

The pairings have been finalised for the prestigious CM Signs Cahill Cup and the Bertie's Bar Crosco Cup deciders - the senior hurling club competitions, hosted by the Mid Tipperary and West Tipperary divisions respectively, have a stellar history associated with them with both finals expected to attract a crowd on Wednesday evening, June 26.

Both of the CM Signs Cahill Cup semi-finals took place in Mid Tipperary on Wednesday, June 19 - defending champions Loughmore-Castleiney required extra-time before getting the better of JK Bracken's at Templemore (2-26 to 3-21). The full-time score read: JK Bracken's 3-19 Loughmore-Castleiney 2-22. Meanwhile in their respective semi-final Moycarkey-Borris beat Holycross-Ballycahill (2-19 to 1-14) at Holycross.

In the quarter-finals Loughmore-Castleiney beat Thurles Sarsfields (2-17 to 0-18), Holycross-Ballycahill also saw off the challenge of Thurles Sarsfields (2-25 to 2-18), Moycarkey-Borris beat Drom & Inch (1-21 to 0-22) and JK Bracken's proved too strong for Clonakenny (1-18 to 1-14).

Holycross is scheduled to host the CM Signs Cahill Cup final (Loughmore-Castleiney v Moycarkey-Borris) on Wednesday, June 26 at 7.30pm. And, the decider will also represent a re-match of last year's final when Loughmore-Castleiney edged a classic against Moycarkey-Borris (2-25 to 1-24 after extra-time).

WEST TIPPERARY

Meanwhile in the Bertie's Bar Crosco Cup final the defending champions Clonoulty-Rossmore will take on Cashel King Cormacs for the second consecutive year on Wednesday, June 26 in Dundrum (7.30pm).

In the semi-finals Clonoulty-Rossmore proved too strong for Seán Treacy's (5-20 to 0-15) while Cashel King Cormacs saw off the challenge of Lattin-Cullen Gaels (0-23 to 1-15).

Clonoulty-Rossmore beat Cashel King Cormacs 3-27 to 1-17 in the 2018 decider before progressing to win the West Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship and County Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship during a magnificent season for the club.

