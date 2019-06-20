Liam Cahill starred when Tipperary last faced Limerick in a Munster hurling final at the Gaelic Grounds

Tipperary under-20 hurling manager Liam Cahill announced himself as an inter-county star when the Premier County faced Limerick in the only Munster Senior Hurling Championship final ever played between the sides at the Gaelic Grounds in 1996 - that day the Ballingarry man fired home 1-3 from play.

On July 7 1996 Tipperary and Limerick drew at the Gaelic Grounds (1-16 to 0-19) when the Shannonsiders fought back from ten points down at half-time (0-4 to 1-11) to earn themselves a draw.

That day the Tipperary team read as follows: Brendan Cummins (Ballybacon-Grange), George Frend (Toomevara), Paul Shelly (Killenaule), Michael Ryan (Upperchurch-Drombane), Raymie Ryan (Cashel King Cormacs), Colm Bonnar (Cashel King Cormacs), Brendan Carroll (Thurles Sarsfields), Brian O’Meara (Mullinahone), Conal Bonnar (Cashel King Cormacs), Michael Cleary (Nenagh Éire Óg, 0-4, 0-2 frees), Liam McGrath (Burgess, 0-1), John Leahy (Mullinahone, 0-2), Liam Cahill (Ballingarry, 1-3), Declan Ryan (Clonoulty-Rossmore, 0-2), Tommy Dunne (Toomevara, 0-2). Subs used: Aidan Ryan (Borrs-Ileigh), Nicky English (Lattin-Cullen, 0-1) and Kevin Tucker (Nenagh Éire Óg, 0-1).

Meanwhile the Limerick team read as follows: Joe Quaid, Stephen McDonagh, Mike Nash, Declan Nash, Dave Clarke, Ciarán Carey (0-1), Mark Foley, Mike Houlihan, Seán O'Neill (0-1), Shane O'Neill, Gary Kirby (0-10, 0-8 frees), TJ Ryan (0-3), Owen O'Neill (0-1), Pat Tobin, Damien Quigley. Subs used: Mike Galligan (0-1), Frankie Carroll (0-2) and Barry Foley.

Limerick won the 1996 Munster final replay at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Cork (4-7 to 0-16).

That day the Tipperary team read as follows: Brendan Cummins (Ballybacon-Grange), George Frend (Toomevara), Paul Shelly (Killenaule), Michael Ryan (Upperchurch-Drombane), Raymie Ryan (Cashel King Cormacs), Colm Bonnar (Cashel King Cormacs), Paul Delaney (Roscrea), Brian O’Meara (Mullinahone), Conal Bonnar (Cashel King Cormacs), Michael Cleary (Nenagh Éire Óg, 0-7, 0-4 frees), Liam McGrath (Burgess, 0-1), John Leahy (Mullinahone), Liam Cahill (Ballingarry, 0-1), Declan Ryan (Clonoulty-Rossmore, 0-4), Nicky English (Lattin-Cullen, 0-3). Subs used: Aidan Ryan (Borris-Ileigh), Kevin Tucker (Nenagh Éire Óg) and Pat Fox (Éire Óg Annacarty).

The Limerick team which won the 1996 Munster final replay was: Joe Quaid, Stephen McDonagh, Mike Nash, Declan Nash, Dave Clarke, Ciarán Carey (0-1), Mark Foley, Mike Houlihan, Seán O'Neill, Frankie Carroll (1-1), Gary Kirby (0-1, 0-1 free), Mike Galligan, Owen O'Neill (2-0), Damien Quigley (0-2), TJ Ryan (1-1). Subs used: Barry Foley (0-1) and Pat Tobin.

2001 MUNSTER HURLING FINAL

Tipperary and Limerick last encountered one another in a Munster final at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Cork in 2001 when Nicky English's men won with just two points to spare (2-16 to 1-17).

The Tipperary team that day read as follows: Brendan Cummins (Ballybacon-Grange), Thomas Costello (Cappawhite), Philip Maher (Borris-Ileigh), Paul Ormonde (Loughmore-Castleiney), John Carroll (Roscrea), David Kennedy (Loughmore-Castleiney), Eamon Corcoran (JK Bracken's), Tommy Dunne (Toomevara, 0-2), Paul Kelly (Mullinahone, 0-1), Mark O’Leary (Kilruane MacDonagh's, 0-3), Eddie Enright (Thurles Sarsfields, 0-2), Brian O’Meara (Mullinahone, 0-2), Eoin Kelly (Mullinahone, 0-2), Declan Ryan (Clonoulty-Rossmore, 1-1), Lar Corbett (Thurles Sarsfields, 1-1). Subs used: Eugene O’Neill (Cappawhite, 0-1), Noel Morris (Loughmore-Castleiney) and John O’Brien (Toomevara, 0-1).

Meanwhile the Limerick starting team read as follows: Timmy Houlihan, Stephen McDonagh, TJ Ryan, Brian Geary, Clem Smith, Ciarán Carey Carey, Mark Foley, James Foley, Mike O'Brien, Paul O'Grady, Ollie Moran, Seán O'Connor, Barry Foley, Brian Begley and James Butler.

TIPPERARY V LIMERICK MUNSTER FINALS

Tipperary and Limerick have met in the Munster hurling final fifteen times with Tipperary crowned champions on nine occasions while the Shannonsiders have collected the title six times following finals tussles with their neighbours - three of those provincial deciders went to replays.

Tipperary have faced the Shannonsiders in Munster finals on Limerick soil on three occasions: in 1996 at the Gaelic Grounds, in 1922 at the Market's Field in Limerick city and in 1895 at Kilmallock. It is interesting to note that Limerick have never beaten Tipperary in a Munster hurling final on Limerick soil.

Tipperary versus Limerick in Munster Senior Hurling Championship Finals:-

2001 Tipperary 2-16 Limerick 1-17 at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Cork

1996 Replay Limerick 4-7 Tipperary 0-16 at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Cork

1996 Limerick 0-19 Tipperary 1-16 at the Gaelic Grounds, Limerick

1973 Limerick 6-7 Tipperary 2-18 at Semple Stadium, Thurles

1971 Tipperary 4-16 Limerick 3-18 at Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney

1949 Tipperary 1-16 Limerick 2-10 at the Cork Athletic Grounds

1945 Tipperary 4-3 Limerick 2-6 at the Thurles Sportsfield

1937 Tipperary 6-3 Limerick 4-3 at the Cork Athletic Grounds

1936 Limerick 8-5 Tipperary 4-6 at the Thurles Sportsfield

1935 Limerick 5-5 Tipperary 1-4 at the Cork Athletic Grounds

1924 Tipperary 3-1 Limerick 2-2 at the Fraher Field, Dungarvan

1923 Limerick 2-3 Tipperary 1-0 at the Cork Athletic Grounds

1922 Replay Tipperary 4-2 Limerick 1-4 at the Market's Field, Limerick

1922 Tipperary 2-2 Limerick 2-2 at the Thurles Sportsfield

1917 Replay Tipperary 6-4 Limerick 3-1 at the Cork Athletic Grounds

1917 Tipperary 3-4 Limerick 3-4 at the Cork Athletic Grounds

1911 Limerick 5-3 Tipperary 4-3 at the Cork Athletic Grounds

1895 Tipperary 7-8 Limerick 0-2 at Kilmallock

FURTHER READING

