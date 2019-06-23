Match Report: Borris-Ileigh and Upperchurch battle to a stalemate in significant Tipperary hurling league clash

Borris-Ileigh and Upperchurch-Drombane battled to a stalemate in a significant Tipperary Water County Hurling League division one clash at Borrisoleigh on Sunday afternoon (1-12 to 0-15). A dramatic Jack Hogan goal in the fourth minute of second half injury time earned Borris-Ileigh a share of the spoils in very wet conditions, but it remains to be seen whether that Hogan strike will earn Johnny Kelly’s men a place in the semi-finals.

Three of the four semi-finalists in division one of the Tipperary Water County Hurling League are now known: Roscrea, Nenagh Éire Óg and Upperchurch-Drombane are through to the knock-out stage of the competition, but Drom & Inch could overtake Borris-Ileigh should they get the better of relegation-threatened Burgess next Tuesday night.

Division one is comprised of sixteen teams - two groups of eight with the top two teams in each group progressing to the semi-finals following seven rounds of games while the bottom team in each group will be relegated to division two. And, the division one tables currently read as follows.

Following a reasonably even opening half on Sunday Borris-Ileigh led their contest with Upperchurch-Drombane 0-8 to 0-7 at the break.

Conor Kenny notched three early points (two frees) to help Borris-Ileigh into an early lead, but Upperchurch-Drombane fought back well and were level (0-3 each) by the end of the opening quarter before Kenny landed a terrific off-the-hurl effort in the 19th minute.

It was tit-for-tat for the remainder of the opening half during which time Jerry Kelly, Thomas Ryan, Ryan Murphy and Paul Ryan notched eye-catching scores from play while Gavin Ryan landed the first of four mighty long-range frees.

Four Conor Kenny frees helped Borris-Ileigh to carve out a two-point lead (0-12 to 0-10) with forty-seven minutes on the clock as conditions worsened while Paul Shanahan, Gavin Ryan and Paul Ryan (free) hit back for Upperchurch-Drombane.

Upperchurch, however, dominated the scoring thereafter - during a five-minute spell (49th-54th) Paul Ryan landed three efforts (two frees) to present John Ryan’s men with the lead for the first time (0-13 to 0-12) and when substitute Michael Lee and centre-back Gavin Ryan (free) landed late points Borris-Ileigh looked doomed. That is until the home side worked the ball short through the Upperchurch defence before Jack Hogan applied the finish in the 64th minute from close range.

Borris-Ileigh fired eleven wides (Upperchurch: eight) while the home side also dropped six shots short (Upperchurch: three). Upperchurch-Drombane won twenty frees while they conceded fourteen. Only one goal-scoring chance was created.

MATCH DETAILS

Borris-Ileigh starting team: James McCormack, Maurice Ryan, Séamus Bourke, Thomas Fahy, Jody Harkin, Ciarán Cowan, Kieran Maher, Thomas Ryan (0-1), Jack Hogan (1-0), Shane Kenny, Jerry Kelly (0-1), Mathew Stapleton (0-1), Ryan Murphy (0-1), Conor Kenny (0-8, 0-6 frees), Michael Carey.

Upperchurch-Drombane starting team: Eoin Shortt, Ger Grant, Matt Ryan, Dean Carew, John Ryan, Gavin Ryan (0-4, 0-4 frees), James Greene, Keith Ryan, Pat Shortt (0-2, 0-1 frees), Loughlin Ryan, Paul Shanahan (0-1), Paul Ryan (0-6, 0-4 frees), Jack Butler (0-1), LJ Ryan, Colm Stapleton.

Referee: Kevin Jordan (Thurles Gaels).

