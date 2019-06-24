Cahill Cup final between Mid Tipperary rivals Loughmore and Moycarkey postponed until July 17

The CM Signs Cahill Cup final has been postponed in Mid Tipperary - the final of the storied senior hurling competition will now take place on Wednesday, July 17 between Loughmore-Castleiney and Moycarkey-Borris in Holycross (7.30pm).

Both of the CM Signs Cahill Cup semi-finals took place on Wednesday, June 19 - defending champions Loughmore-Castleiney required extra-time before getting the better of JK Bracken's at Templemore (2-26 to 3-21). The full-time score read: JK Bracken's 3-19 Loughmore-Castleiney 2-22.

Meanwhile in their respective semi-final Moycarkey-Borris beat Holycross-Ballycahill (2-19 to 1-14) at Holycross.

In the quarter-finals Loughmore-Castleiney beat Thurles Sarsfields (2-17 to 0-18), Holycross-Ballycahill also saw off the challenge of Thurles Sarsfields (2-25 to 2-18), Moycarkey-Borris beat Drom & Inch (1-21 to 0-22) and JK Bracken's proved too strong for Clonakenny (1-18 to 1-14).

The 2019 decider represents a re-match of last year's final when Loughmore-Castleiney edged a classic against Moycarkey-Borris (2-25 to 1-24 after extra-time).

