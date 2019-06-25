Crosco Cup hurling final between Clonoulty-Rossmore and Cashel King Cormacs has been postponed in West Tipperary

The Bertie's Bar Crosco Cup final between the defending champions Clonoulty-Rossmore and Cashel King Cormacs, which was scheduled to take place on Wednesday (June 26), in Dundrum has been postponed - this prestigious final will now take place in Dundrum on Wednesday, July 3 at 7.30pm.

In the semi-finals Clonoulty-Rossmore proved too strong for Seán Treacy's (5-20 to 0-15) while Cashel King Cormacs saw off the challenge of Lattin-Cullen Gaels (0-23 to 1-15).

Clonoulty-Rossmore beat Cashel King Cormacs 3-27 to 1-17 in the 2018 decider before progressing to win the West Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship and County Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship during a magnificent season for the club.

