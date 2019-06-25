Tipperary retain All-Ireland Youths Darts title in style

The Tipperary A youth darts team continued a remarkable run of success last Sunday by retaining their All-Ireland Youth Darts Schools trophy in Laois. This comes on the back of them already retaining their Munster Youth title and losing out narrowly 3/2 to Dublin in the All-Ireland finals last month in Dublin.

Tipperary sent three teams to the tournament last Sunday and all three ended up making the quarter-finals. Having already defeated Limerick, Laois, Waterford and Athlone, fate would have it that Tipperary A and B would meet in the semi-final. It proved to be a very tight affair, with the tie going down to the final leg in the final game where Sean Walsh managed to hold off a determined effort from Carrick’s James Fogarty to send the A team through to the final.

In a best of 5 final, Tipperary, through Keenan Norris, Bobby Harris and captain Jack Byrne won 3/0 against a very talented Carlow team, to loud cheers from the Tipperary supporters. This ensured that Sean Walsh and Jake Forristal could relax and enjoy the celebrations.

Tipperary started 2019 by winning the Kilkenny Challenge Cup. They now hope to end the year by winning the Tipperary Cup in Clonmel on August 17 and the Cork Challenge Cup in Trabolgan in September.