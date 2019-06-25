Drom & Inch complete the semi-final line-up in division one of the Tipperary Water County Hurling League

On Tuesday evening, June 25 Drom & Inch beat Burgess 4-18 to 2-15 at Kilcolman and duly completed the semi-final line-up in division one of the Tipperary Water County Hurling League - please read on for all the details as well as the final match-up in division two and for an explanation why a dramatic Moneygall win over Knockavilla Kickhams has complicated matters somewhat in division three.

DIVISION ONE

The semi-final line-up in division one of the Tipperary Water County Hurling League reads as follows: Roscrea v Upperchurch-Drombane and Drom & Inch v Nenagh Éire Óg. Those semi-finals are expected to take place on the week-ending Sunday, July 7 with the league finals provisionally scheduled to take place on the week-ending Sunday, July 21.

Before Tuesday evening’s clash three of the four semi-finalists in division one were known i.e. Roscrea, Nenagh Éire Óg and Upperchurch-Drombane.

Roscrea completed the round robin series with an undefeated record in group one following their 1-18 to 0-13 win over Clonoulty-Rossmore last weekend while Nenagh Éire Óg booked their place in the semi-finals thanks to a 4-16 to 2-9 victory against Portroe.

There was plenty of drama in group two on Sunday when Borris-Ileigh drew with Upperchurch-Drombane (1-12 to 0-15) - that result propelled Upperchurch-Drombane to the summit of the group on eleven points with Borris-Ileigh second on ten while Drom & Inch were third on nine.

So, Drom & Inch entered Tuesday evening’s contest with Burgess knowing that a win would hand them first place and knock Borris-Ileigh out (Drom had the edge over Upperchurch-Drombane on the head-to-head rule since they beat Upperchurch 4-17 to 2-11 earlier this season). And, to add extra drama bottom-placed Burgess required a win over Drom & Inch in order to leap-frog Moycarkey-Borris and avoid relegation.

DIVISION TWO

Clonakenny and Lorrha-Dorrha will meet in the Tipperary Water County Hurling League division two final - Clonakenny’s spot in the decider was under threat on Sunday when Paul Murphy’s men faced second-placed Carrick Swans, but the Mid Tipperary side responded to the challenge posed to win 4-12 to 1-15.

Meanwhile Lorrha-Dorrha booked their place in the final on Sunday when they beat Mullinahone (2-19 to 1-12) and finished top of group two.

DIVISION THREE

In group one Drom & Inch sealed their place in the division three final when beating Ballinahinch 1-19 to 0-19 over the weekend, but sorting out group two is proving a lot more complicated.

Prior to Tuesday evening’s clash between Knockavilla Kickhams and Moneygall at Dundrum the Kickhams topped group two on twelve points alongside Gortnahoe-Glengoole while Moneygall trailed that duo on ten.

In the key game Knockavilla faced a Moneygall team who knew if they prevailed that the North men would draw level with Kickhams and Gortnahoe at the summit of the group - all three sides would complete the round robin stage of the competition on twelve points.

On Tuesday Kickhams led the contest with Moneygall at half-time by four points (2-7 to 1-6), but Moneygall stormed back to win by two (2-16 to 2-14).

Typically the final placings would be determined in this instance by scoring difference (three teams finish level on points), but since the group featured a number of walkovers the matter has become very complicated. TipperaryLive.ie has contacted the County Competitions Control Committee with regard to the matter and we will update readers as soon as more information is available.

