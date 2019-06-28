TIPPERARY GAA
County Tipperary Hurling and Football League fixtures for this weekend
Both Clonmel Og and Clonmel Commercials are in County Football action this evening, Friday, June 28.
FRIDAY, JUNE 28
Tipperary Water County Hurling League Div 6 Round 5
Clonmore, 19:45, Knock V Clerihan
Rosegreen Community Field, 19:45, Rosegreen V Solohead
Tipperary Water County Football League Div 1 - Group 1 Round 5
Clonmel Sportsfield, 19:45, Clonmel Commercials V Aherlow Gaels
Ardfinnan, 19:45, Ardfinnan V Arravale Rovers
Templemore 19:45, JK Brackens V Cahir
CFL Div 2 Round 5
Ballylooby, 19:45, Ballylooby/ Castlegrace V Mullinahone
Fethard GAA Park, 19:45, Fethard V Clonmel Óg
O’Sullivan Park, Ballingarry, 19:45, Ballingarry V Fr Sheehy’s
SATURDAY, JUNE 29
CFL Div 1 - Group 2 Round 5
Monroe 19:30 Moyle Rovers V Moyne/Templetuohy
Tipperary Water County Minor (B) Football Championship Semi Final
Leahy Park Cashel 17:30 Boherlahan Dualla V Aherlow Gaels (E.T.)
Tipperary Water County Minor (A) Football Championship Semi Final
Leahy Park Cashel, 19:00, Thurles Sarsfields V Arravale Rovers (ET)
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on