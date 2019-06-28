TIPPERARY GAA

County Tipperary Hurling and Football League fixtures for this weekend

Noel Walsh (CO) and Shane Flynn (CC)

Both Clonmel Og and Clonmel Commercials are in County Football action this evening, Friday, June 28.

FRIDAY, JUNE 28

Tipperary Water County Hurling League Div 6 Round 5

Clonmore, 19:45, Knock V Clerihan

Rosegreen Community Field, 19:45, Rosegreen V Solohead

Tipperary Water County Football League Div 1 - Group 1 Round 5

Clonmel Sportsfield, 19:45, Clonmel Commercials V Aherlow Gaels

Ardfinnan, 19:45, Ardfinnan V Arravale Rovers

Templemore 19:45, JK Brackens V Cahir

CFL Div 2 Round 5

Ballylooby, 19:45, Ballylooby/ Castlegrace V Mullinahone

Fethard GAA Park, 19:45, Fethard V Clonmel Óg

O’Sullivan Park, Ballingarry, 19:45, Ballingarry V Fr Sheehy’s

SATURDAY, JUNE 29

CFL Div 1 - Group 2 Round 5

Monroe 19:30 Moyle Rovers V Moyne/Templetuohy

Tipperary Water County Minor (B) Football Championship Semi Final

Leahy Park Cashel 17:30 Boherlahan Dualla V Aherlow Gaels (E.T.)

Tipperary Water County Minor (A) Football Championship Semi Final

Leahy Park Cashel, 19:00, Thurles Sarsfields V Arravale Rovers (ET)