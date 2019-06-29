Tipperary under-20 team named to face Limerick in Munster quarter-final on Tuesday evening

Tipperary are this weekend preparing to take on Limerick in the quarter-finals of the 2019 EirGrid GAA Under-20 Munster Football Championship - the age-old rivals will meet at Semple Stadium, Thurles (7pm) on Tuesday, July 2 with a semi-final meeting with Kerry up for grabs on Thursday, July 11. And, team manager Tom McGlinchey has named the Premier County team ahead of the clash with the Shannonsiders.

Manager Tom McGlinchey is joined on the Tipperary under-20 management team by coach-selector Niall Fitzgerald, coach-selector Paddy O’Flaherty, strength and conditioning coach Brian Murray, logistics manager Adrian Condon, physio Vivienne Glynn and performance analyst Tommy Toomey.

And, the Tipperary team reads as follows:

Kuba Beben (JK Bracken’s)

Liam Cleary (Borrisokane)

Jack Harney (Moyle Rovers, captain)

Tommy McDonagh (Cahir)

Mark O’Meara (Grangemockler-Ballyneale)

Darragh O’Leary (Ardfinnan)

Éanna McBride (JK Bracken’s)

Luke Fogarty (Moyle Rovers)

Conal Kennedy (Clonmel Commercials)

Aaron O’Neill (Newport)

Kevin Grogan (Cahir)

Cillian Crowe (Moyle Rovers)

Seán O’Connor (Clonmel Commercials)

Adam McGrath (Galtee Rovers)

Riain Quigley (Moyle Rovers)

Subs:

Brian Quirke (Moyle Rovers)

Shane Doyle (JK Brackens)

Conor Fahy (Upperchurch-Drombane)

Kevin Hayes (Moycarkey-Borris)

Cormac Maher (Arravale Rovers)

Dylan Nugent (Ardfinnan)

Shane O’Connor (Clonmel Óg)

Cian O’Sullivan (Clonmel Óg)

AJ Willis (Portroe)

